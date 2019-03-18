Letters to the editor

Shipping rates
Recently I sent a 5-pound package to my mother in Florida. Sticker shock set in when I saw it would cost $23.02 to send via the US Postal Service. I switched to a flat rate box for only $19.95 to save a few dollars. I checked to see what the same package would have cost using FedEx - $20.22.
I started wondering just how Amazon or Walmart or any of the many other online stores could offer free shipping on a $20 order. I looked up the USPS “commercial” rates (as opposed to the “retail” rates we pay at the Post Office). The same package would cost a business $3.63! FedEx is similar. No wonder they can afford free shipping – every time we ship a package we’re subsidizing Amazon and the others. No wonder individual shipping rates started rising quickly at the same time online shopping started growing quickly.
Yet another reason to shop local.
Patrick Haas, Boise
Medicaid
Heads up, Idaho, they’re at it again. After you voted to pass by 61 percent the Medicaid expansion initiative, the Idaho Senate has been working overtime to find a way to override your vote. Now the Senate Affairs committee led by Scott Grow is trying to increase all the hurdles to passing an initiative in the future. RS 27018 will increase the required signatures from 6 percent of registered voters in 18 districts, to 10 percent in 32 districts. Does this all remind you of when our esteemed Legislature repealed term limits which Idahoans passed in three election cycles? Perhaps we should bring that initiative back. I’m positive that 100 percent of all Idaho districts would approve that measure. Contact Senators Patti Lodge, Scott Grow, Mark Harris, Brent Hill, Chuck Winder, Steve Vick, Kelly Arthur Anthon, Mary Souza, Michelle Stennett and Cherie Buckner-Webb and let them know you won’t put up with these underhanded tactics any longer. Let’s take back Idaho.
Lou-Ann Couch, Boise
Calling names
In response to Alston Jones editorial published on March 4, it appears that Mr. Jones thinks that most Idahoans, are in his words, deplorable. I wonder how he gets along with his neighbors after he calls them names because they do not subscribe to his political views. Stereotypical of a Democrat with their policy of my way or the highway and lets not just find any middle ground on the issues. I don’t normally take offense at anyone else’s views but when they flat out call you names they have gone to far. Give it a break Mr. Jones and just respect the office and title that Mr. Trump holds and then mark your ballot accordingly in 2020.
Lee Dillon, Emmett
BSU president
On the BSU president search, I don’t know any of the candidates. I’m not a student, staff, faculty or alumni. I’ve lived in the Treasure Valley for a number of years. Two observations.
1. Does BSU leadership have a unified vision of where they want BSU to be in five to 10 years? Which candidates have proven experience, not just potential, to take the school to that level? Which candidates have background in degree options, staffing, student affairs, research, management, budgeting, money raising, etc. similar in scope to those functions presently at BSU? More will be required in the future. Which candidates can lead BSU to the future because they have lived it and not be in training for the future while at BSU?
2. BSU athletics is a vital part of the school’s identity and community involvement. Substantive issues need to be addressed in this arena. Which candidates have experience in, or association with, a top-notch, large-scale college athletic program in any manner?
These are not the only issues in the decision process. But from my perspective they are essential in selecting the leader to take BSU to the next level in its progression.
Paul Taylor, Eagle
