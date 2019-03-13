Letters to the editor

Cohen testimony
The Michael Cohen public hearing before Congress on Feb. 27 will likely increase the divide between Republicans and Democrats in office, who will be completely unable (or unwilling) to concede anything to the other side’s position regarding President Trump’s behavior. What concerns me most, however, is how it puts a spotlight on a sad truth of American politics today: Tribe trumps truth. The Republican congressmen and women would rather avoid the truth getting out about Trump for fear it will hurt their tribe politically. The Democrats, on the other hand, have the good fortune in this case that they can both appear to be honest brokers who want nothing more than the American people to get the truth, while at the same time scoring massive political points. When the tables are turned, it will be their turn. What happens to a democracy when tribe trumps truth? I cannot predict all the ramifications, but I can guarantee that it won’t be good for our nation. When political power is the highest good in Washington, D.C., then we all have less say over what our leaders do. Pray for our nation.
John Crow, Boise
Wolves
In response to Christine Gertschen’s Feb. 10 letter to the editor, I say hurrah for The Foundation for Wildlife Management offering a $1,000 bounty for a trapped and killed wolf in Idaho. Wolves have taken a heavy toll on our wildlife, elk and deer, domestic animals, cattle, sheep and family pets over the years. Wolves are killing machines and they need to be managed just like other predators. When compared to the reproduction of elk and deer, one or two calves, fawns each year, a female wolf can have from four to as many as 14 pups a year. Wolves need to be culled just like other predators: bears, mountain lions, coyotes, grizzlies (hopefully soon). There are hunting seasons for wolves for this purpose. Also, contrary to Gertschen’s statement, the RMEF supports managing wolves as a big game animal through hunting seasons, not decimating them. Wolves are here to stay, but let’s support our farmers, ranchers, and other wildlife by the wise control of wolf proliferation.
Gary de la Motte, Boise
Senators
I was pleased to read Larry LaRocco’s guest opinion questioning why Senator Risch can’t seem to take a stand against Trump on any issue. I have also wondered about this. The Senate will vote soon on a resolution of disapproval about Trump’s declaration of emergency. Where does Senator Risch stand? Who knows? Senator Crapo is no better. I wrote to him and he sent back a form letter that didn’t answer the question of where he stands on this at all. When I call their offices in Washington, the aides that answer the phone always tell me that they don’t know what the senator’s position is or how they plan to vote. I think the Statesman could do us a great service if they would send reporters to our senators’ and representatives’ local offices to ask these questions. It would also serve the public interest if you could publish, each week, the votes taken by both our senators and representatives. The people of Idaho deserve to know how they are being represented in Congress.
Jane Groebner, Boise
Fish runs
Idaho rural communities rely on recreation dollars to support their local economies, which include healthy anadromous fish runs. These native fisheries originate in the cold, clear waters of the Intermountain West, and then tie into the Columbia River system for continuing the cycle of maturation and spawning. If the Columbia River suffers, our entire life cycle suffers. As a society, we must place a higher value on preserving life of these fish for future generations, to preserve rural economies and healthy ecosystems.
Lucy Scopinich, Boise
