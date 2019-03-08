Letters to the editor

Climate change
The recent IPCC report paints a dire picture for the future of our planet. If we do not make an immediate change to our society, climate change is going to destroy life on earth as we know it. Stronger storms, rising seas, longer fire seasons and intense heat are going to make this a very hard place to live, and millions of people will die as a result.
We are all part of the problem, therefore we all must be part of the solution, or we will all suffer the consequences. No one has an excuse not to take action against this threat. There are a lot of things we can do: Drive less, buy less, save energy, ditch meat and other unsustainable products, and vote for leaders who are willing to take climate action instead of twisting or ignoring science.
With so many easy ways to make a difference, everyone can do something to influence change. We have got to be united in this fight or we are going to be in serious trouble. It’s time for everyone to stop talking and start doing. We are running out of time, so let’s get to work.
Mitch Kohler, Meridian
Medicaid
The League of Women Voters of Idaho supports the right to vote, which we consider the most important voice in a democracy.
When the league takes a position on an issue, it is done so after in-depth study of that issue. We backed Proposition 2, based on solid facts. When voters spoke with their votes on Proposition 2, they were speaking to the Legislature. The proposition, passed by 61 percent, did not ask for Medicaid expansion with barriers. It spoke for medical insurance for those who fell in the gap, period.
The LWVID works to support voting your choice. The voters in Idaho have spoken clearly. We wish to have Medicaid expansion, fully funded, with no barriers to coverage that would prevent Idahoans from receiving the care they need. Taking away health coverage does nothing to create healthy families, which keep our communities vital and our economy strong.
LWVID stands with the will of the voters supporting a fully funding and unmodified Medicaid expansion, with no barriers to coverage.
Susan Ripley, president, League of Women Voters of Idaho, Moscow
