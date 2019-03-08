Letters to the editor

Venezuela
If there is one lesson that we should have learned from our nearly two decades of war and democracy promotion, it is that our interventions have resulted in devastation, destabilization, increased violence and mass migration of people around the world.
As our country appears to push for a new “humanitarian intervention,” this time in Venezuela, it bears reminding ourselves and our leaders of that lesson. Our intervention in Venezuela, even if carried with the best of intentions, will likely lead to the disintegration of that country and give rise to another failed state — this one in our backyard.
A true humanitarian position would bring the opposing factions in Venezuela together to resolve political differences peacefully. Taking sides and supporting one group against others only deepens political divisions and fuels internal violence. A true humanitarian position would call for lifting of all sanctions to alleviate the economic crisis in Venezuela and ease the pain and suffering of its people.
We need to remember the lesson of a dreamy humanitarian intervention in countries such as Libya and Syria, to assess the outcome of our new adventure in Venezuela.
Azam Houle, Boise
Mullan basketball
I want to bring your attention to a great high school basketball story from Mullan, which has fewer than 30 students. Before they played their first game of the season, first-year head coach Paul Elston found himself down to five players. He would pick up a sixth, but soon lost one to injury.
Despite playing in the North Star League, which includes Idaho powerhouse Genesis Prep, as well as Wallace and Lakeside (both excellent this year), the Mullan boys miraculously won seven games (including their non-league opponents). They couldn’t substitute and often times had to play with four when one of them fouled out. They won one game playing the entire fourth quarter with four, after one of theirs rolled his ankle.
Mullan qualified for the district final four (small-school division) after a win against Clark Fork. Unfortunately, the season took a toll and three players became ill and couldn’t play in the district semifinal.
No, Mullan did not win a state championship. Jimmy Chitwood from “Hoosiers” didn’t come out of the Idaho forest to lead them to a state title, but they competed as hard as anyone who ever has.
Bill Elston, Spokane
Mental health
I wish to comment on the letters by Diana David and Kari Filson concerning guns and abusers.
I agree with what they say, especially the statement by Kari Filson about supporting responsible gun ownership. I especially support this, as a member of the NRA.
One factor they did not mention is this. The mass shooters and killers otherwise were known to be mentally ill, but were not hospitalized or otherwise treated. This was less a failure of gun laws as a failure of the mental health system. The mental health system desperately needs revitalizing.
Herb Killam, Wilder
Public schools
This was recently brought to my attention by my sixth-grade grandson . Every day in class the teacher has them watch CNN10 for news of current events. After 40 years of the academia brain-washing our society into believing America is bad, I pause to consider the source.
After speaking with the school’s district superintendent, I was informed there use to be a public TV program for schools but CNN took over. This comes across to me as indoctrination. I did watch several programs of this news outlet myself and it was informative; however, when speaking of inequality, I believe they are inserting socialism ever so subtlety.
It also refers to itself as “global news for a global audience.” Thereby inserting the idea, we are to think of ourselves as global citizens. What does globalism entail? Certainly not the Constitution nor the Bill of Rights. America was founded on the individual’s privileges. This is in direct opposition to collectivism. Doing what’s best for all.
Sounds good, right. Wrong. This type of thinking leads to sharing the wealth. Giving what Joe worked for to John.
Just saying.
Rene McSherry, Boise
Marsy’s Law
On Presidents Day, I witnessed the debate on Marsy’s Law/SJR 101 on the Senate floor and was struck by Sen. C. Scott Grow’s impassioned debate. It was clear that he had studied the issue carefully and listened to his constituents. I thank him for his careful deliberation and his courage to stand firmly in support of crime victims’ rights. Thank you, Sen. Grow, for giving voice to victims who have been stifled too long. Thank you for giving victims standing to assert the rights they need and deserve in our criminal justice process. Thank you for not caving to irrational arguments and recognizing what truly matters.
I hope that members of the House, including Rep. Mike Moyle and Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, will take inspiration from the leadership Sen. Grow showed. I hope our leaders in the House will now take the torch and deliver the rights and protections Idaho crime victims need and want.
Blake Worthington, Meridian
