Letters to the editor

Donald Trump
Trump has called a national emergency. I agree that there is a national emergency, or actually several, but not the one that Trump is talking about. It is a national emergency that our president is a narcissistic, racist, sexist liar. It is a national emergency that our children are not safe in our schools, and that there has been a rise in homegrown terrorism and gun violence in our country. It is a national emergency that Big Pharma is hiking up costs of life-saving medications, so many have had to go without. It is a national emergency that one of the richest countries in the world has many of its citizens living without the benefit of health insurance. It is a national emergency that suicides among our war vets has hit an all-time high. These are just a few of our national emergencies. Asylum seekers at the border are what will truly make our country great again. We are a nation of immigrants. Our diversity is what makes us strong. We need to open our hearts to those hoping to join us in living the American dream, like people before us welcomed our ancestors.
Michael Voloshen, Boise
Politics
First there was the peanut guy. Being a wildly successful peanut farmer, who better to lead a fractured post-Vietnam America? Down-home folksy humor and Billy Beer ruled the Oval Office. Next came the actor guy. The Gipper was actor-in-chief, and who better to articulate elaborate, ultra-detailed, Shakespearean-voiced explanations and solutions to nonexisting problems. Next came the political family dynasty guy. His father was president, and with a hand-me-down administration of experienced, dedicated, self-serving career public clowns, he exported American dysfunction to the Middle East. Then came the real estate guy. One mega-scam after another, gold-plated con-jobs, lies, scandals and blatant stupidity. Watch this melodrama play out at your nearest Russian Embassy. Now we got the coffee guy. Running as an independent centrist barista, the coffee guy promises to deftly guide the USS United States back on course, while glibly explaining to the American electorate the difference between light and dark roast. What could possibly go wrong?
Tom Yount, Boise
Green New Deal
With the introduction of the Green New Deal, Democratic members of Congress have issued a demand to address the greatest challenge of our time: climate change. The nonbinding resolution states a goal of 100 percent clean, renewable power in 10 years. The resolution has been labeled “zany” to “aspirational,” but several experts say it is technically feasible. Achieving these goals will be difficult, but we must start somewhere.
One answer is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, the first bipartisan climate legislation in a decade. H.R. 763 is based on a Citizens Climate Lobby framework to account for the hidden costs of burning fossil fuels. If enacted into law, it would be the best first step to reduce the impact of global warming.
How it works:
▪ A carbon fee is placed on coal, oil or natural gas, and is increased every year.
▪ The carbon fee dollars are recycled to American residents in monthly carbon dividends to help consumers adapt to higher costs.
Increasing fossil fuel prices will stimulate invention and investment, and will help in the transition to a world of clean, energy-efficient goods and services.
Please contact your congressmen and senators to request their support of H.R. 763.
Steven Benner, Boise
