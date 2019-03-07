Letters to the editor

Religious fundamentalism
One of the hallmarks of religious fundamentalism is to say things that aren’t true in order to advance the fundamentalist belief. A case in point is the letter “Christian nation” in the Feb. 21 issue of the Statesman.
Contrary to the letter, the United States was not founded as a Christian nation. Nowhere in the Constitution does it say that America is a Christian nation. Furthermore, Article VI clearly states that “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”
Voting only for politicians claiming to be Christians can be dangerous. Consider George W. Bush, who drove the country into numerous wars with an unfunded cost of $6 trillion (and growing). Then there’s thrice-married, prostitute-frequenting, lying bankruptcy king Donald Trump, who claims to be a Christian.
And don’t forget the Soldier of Christ, who wrote, “I believe that I am acting in accordance with the will of the Almighty Creator … I am fighting for the work of the Lord.” His name? Adolf Hitler.
Rather than vote based on religion, one should vote based on facts.
Gary L. Bennett, Boise
Hemp seizure
While I have mixed feelings about the legalization of pot in Idaho, the actions of the Idaho State Police concerning their recent filing to take and sell the truck that was confiscated in the recent hemp seizure is beyond any reasonable action. We are all at risk with this behavior. For the most part, law enforcement is a source of community pride and trust. In this case, however, I struggle to see where this is fair play on ISP’s part. I object completely to their actions to take the property of the accused. What is next, take my car when I have traffic citation? This is a road that we must not go down. Stop this now. We all could be attacked by this type of action.
Dr. John D Blaisdell, DDS, Caldwell
Medicaid expansion
In November 2018, the citizens of Idaho passed Proposition 2 for Medicaid expansion with a 61 percent majority. The purpose is simple: Provide access to health care for working Idaho citizens who can’t afford insurance through the Affordable Care Act. The Idaho Legislature is now in charge of implementing the will of its constituents. I am a little confused about why they seem to be making this so difficult. Idaho taxpayers are already paying 90 percent of the funding in federal taxes that will come back to Idaho. Why are the legislators wanting to add expensive, cumbersome, unneeded regulations? They are so against those when it may interfere with corporate profits. This is about people and their access to health care.
Let it be and get ’er done.
Sharon Curtis, Moscow
BSU football
Great recruiting year for Boise State football. The quarterbacks Kaiden Bennett and Hank Bachmeier recently recruited this offseason have added intrigue to that position, with Chase Cord coming back. In viewing the videos supplied by the Idaho Statesman, both Bennett and Bachmeier look fantastic, with both able to scramble and yet display accuracy in intermediate and long passes. Hank Bachmeier looks like the real deal and was heavily recruited by big schools. The competition between those two and Chase Cord should be exciting to watch. Bachmeier reminds me a lot of Ryan Dinwiddie. After spring and fall practices are over, it will be a tough decision. It will be odd man out and reminiscent of when Ryan Finley had an ankle injury and was replaced by Brett Rypien and transferred to N.C. State. Looks like someone will have to transfer. Go Broncos.
Orrin Tuttle, Boise
