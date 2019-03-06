Letters to the editor

Library plans
I am a huge fan of public libraries and am forever grateful the Bown Crossing library was built. Thank you. That said, the plans for the new downtown library sound excessive. What do residents and visitors love about Boise? The answer has always been, overwhelmingly, the green spaces: the Greenbelt, the parks, the Foothills. People move here for the jobs and the outdoor quality of life.
Would I visit a town to see its library? No. With my extensive travel have I ever gone to see the library? No. Would I move to a city because of “the” library? No. How many travel brochures lead with, “You must see the library!”
With an overwhelming yes, we need a new downtown library (as well as neighborhood libraries), but also, with limited resources, perhaps that library should be more reasonably priced and the extra resources devoted to what people really come to Boise to experience. Why not use a local architectural firm and make it a Boise kind of library that serves our needs but leaves resources for all the other things we love and value about our quality of life in Boise.
Jasna Sekovski, Boise
Medicaid expansion
Expanding Medicaid is a good deal. Ninety percent of the health care costs are paid by our federal tax dollars — money we’re already paying. All we need to pay is our 10 percent.
The estimated cost to Idaho to implement Medicaid expansion, as voted for, is $20 million. Gov. Brad Little has identified the Millennium Fund to pay for implementation. Some of our legislators are working on regulations to limit access and coverage — regulations not included in the bill that we voted for. Kentucky, one state that created regulations to their bill, is looking at $187 million to implement regulations; even if ours were half that, we would be looking at $93 million. Where will that money come from?
Let’s honor our voters by implementing the bill they voted for, without expensive regulations. Certainly, the time and money spent to create new regulations could be used towards education or other worthy causes. Too many lives have already been lost by people putting off care they didn’t know how they would pay for. Our legislators need to implement the law as written and passed, rather than adding un-voted-for expensive restrictions to enrollment, creating still another health care gap.
Christine Sugg, Nampa
Politics
I’ve admired the fact that, for the last 25 years, Idaho has avoided the problems that states like Pennsylvania and North Carolina have recently had with gerrymandering, because of our constitutional amendment setting up a commission equally balanced between the parties. I view any effort to revise that system to favor one party as a serious mistake. I will do all I can to fight these efforts. Gaining a majority on a panel that sets the boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts may seem like a partisan advantage, but the court fights (and costs) and voter animosity that would result argue against the effort.
Walter Thode, Boise
Hate groups
Your headline that the number of hate groups in Idaho declines was grossly misleading. The second page of the article stated, “Though Idaho saw a decline in the number of the hate groups in the state, it still joins South Dakota and Montana as having the most hate groups per capita in the country.” The real headline is, “Shame on Idaho for being the number 1 state for hate groups.”
Jo Ann Davich, Boise
