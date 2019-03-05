Letters to the editor

School safety funding
Regarding school safety — I find it hard to believe that Idaho Superintendent of Public Education Sherri Ybarra is still trying to get some funding to increase safety for local schools, though neither Gov. Brad Little nor the Legislature’s budget committee have shown support. I remember Gov. Otter saying we did all we can to keep our schools safe, then the next day – yes the next day – a student was caught with a gun in their school. We need to fix this now and not after something happens. Legislators, wake up.
Michael D. Krenning, Boise
Presidents Day
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Watching this recent “Presidents Day,” many on the right chose to focus on Donald Trump. Leftwing Twitter trended with “President Obama Day.” To me, both approaches are wrong. America’s federal holiday is Washington’s birthday. However, Idaho is among those states that hands out a participation medal to not only recent presidents, but such failures as James Buchanan and Warren Harding, by designating the state holiday “Presidents Day.”
There are two, maybe three presidents worthy of the fuss: Washington and Lincoln are obvious. Washington could have had a crown and refused it, setting an example of selfless service that’s lost on most of our modern politicians. Lincoln was willing to stand firm to preserve the union, but also showed compassion and desired to bring healing and unity. “Malice toward none and charity for all” wouldn’t resonate with our modern revenge-based politics. I’d add Ronald Reagan who brought optimism back to America, stood up for American values, and defeated the evil of the Russian empire. Again, not something you’d see leaders do today.
I say let’s make our state holiday Washington-Lincoln-Reagan Day. They deserve to be honored for the lessons they teach. The rest, including the most recent ones, don’t merit it.
Adam Graham, Boise
Donald Trump
If a monument should ever be erected for Donald J. Trump, let’s make sure the base is big enough to engrave all of his lies. I want those who follow us in the years to come to know what kind of man he was. I want them to know he was a pathological liar, incapable of telling the truth. He’s told over 7,000 lies in two years, meaning when his term is up, he will have told at least 14,000 lies. If there is a monument, I want this statistical fact engraved on it for everyone to see. Because this will become history, it is a historical lesson on why character, integrity and honesty are important qualities we need in selecting a POTUS. This history, of accepting a person without these qualities to represent us, shouldn’t be repeated ever again.
Roy Lunsford, Kuna
GOP tax cuts
The GOP tax cuts of last year are starting to leave their mark. I was for a modernization of the corporate tax rates. Most everyone agreed, the corporate tax code was a mess of write-offs and special interest deductions. The code had the effect of lowering the effective corporate tax rate to around where it is now. The problem is, the deal was supposed to do away with all the loopholes, shelters and deductions at the same time. It didn’t. It was the old bait and switch by the GOP. They passed the tax cut but left the deductions. Revenues have collapsed and the deficit has soared to over a trillion dollars a year. And this in a full employment economy. This is madness.
What will we do when the next economic slowdown hits and the deficit makes it impossible for the government to respond adequately? The answer is not much. The country and the world will suffer because of this travesty. Don’t forget what the GOP did when the 2020 elections come around. Run the bums out.
Richard P. Ringelstetter, Boise
Comments