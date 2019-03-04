Letters to the editor

Health care
The Idaho legislators mulling over the expansion of health care seem a little out of touch, and very condescending towards those who elected them. I fear this is what happens with years of one-party rule. Elected officials become so certain of the office they hold that they no longer hear or respect constituents’ wishes. I, and all I know who voted for Medicaid expansion, knew exactly what we were voting for. We did so out of a sense of solidarity with fellow Idahoans. It is really simple: We choose not to live in communities where children, the elderly and the less fortunate become sick and/or die from lack of basic health care that is readily available. Idaho wages remain low, and the Idaho minimum wage has not been raised in 10 years. Meanwhile, the basic cost of living for food, transportation, housing, and in particular health care, has risen many, many times. Legislators need to honor the clearly stated wishes of Idaho’s voters and expand health care as passed in Prop 2.
Dale Merrell, Boise
Meridian
In my 35 years working for a large corporation in four states from Washington to Minnesota, our family has been very blessed, watching our three children grow and become adults. On a recent Wednesday, traffic was very heavy at 5 p.m. on Overland Road going east to Five Mile. On the way back home, after a couple miles west, I knew how lucky we are to live in southern Idaho. It appeared all the drivers were watching out for everyone. At 40 mph and bumper to bumper traffic, there is no room for a one-second mistake that could become a catastrophe and cause a wreck. We have now lived in Meridian for 20 years, and you cannot find a better group of people than what we have right here in our Meridian area. Going from just over 3,000 folks to more than 90,000 population is a big jump. Many thanks to City Council, Ada County commissioners and our super people. You could not ask for a better place to live.
Darrel McRoberts, Meridian
Boise scooters
On the evening of Jan. 28, I found myself riding an electric scooter downtown. It was my first time on a scooter of any kind and the first time I’d been on a skateboard-like device in nearly 60 years. After a minute or so I felt confident enough to make it down the street and begin my cross-town adventure. My son followed closely on his bike, offering helpful tips and encouragement.
The fun abruptly came to an end when I apparently attempted to jump a 3-inch curb. I was thinking that ought to be a routine maneuver. I woke up in St. Luke’s with two IV lines, a neck brace, 15 stitches in my forehead, three nondisplaced cervical vertebral fractures, one orbital fracture, an occipital fracture, a broken incisor and bleeding on my brain. Later I was transferred to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for more advanced care. Long story short: I’ll be fine. I haven’t received the bill yet but I’m betting it’s over $20,000.
My message is directed to the city: Make sure you are ready because lawsuits are coming. I’ve read about cases in other cities. My accident is not the last you’ll see.
Roy Johnson, Bellevue
