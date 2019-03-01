Letters to the editor

CuMo mine
I’m a subscribing member of the Idaho Conservation League. I am writing in protest to the CuMo mine project. I am an avid river surfer who lives two blocks away from the Boise River and I am a big advocate for clean waters. Mines have a long history of polluting watershed and are run with haste to extract a finite amount of a substance, leaving an exposed open pit that can continue to pollute for years after the project has finished. Our watershed and groundwater are far too precious to take risks, so on behalf of the Boise community who prefers clean water for drinking and recreation, we say no to the CuMo mine.
Charles Allen, Boise
Anti-protest bill
An anti-protest bill has made its way to the Idaho Senate. Senate Bill 1090 enumerates new possibilities for criminal prosecution of protesters of oil and gas projects and infrastructure, and provides new opportunities to prosecute organizations the protesters may be linked to.
If this bill passes, any damage or loss as a result of protest is criminal activity punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $100,000 in fines; a redundancy in the law, but also a dangerously vague invitation to accusations by private corporations of loss to potential profit.
This bill fattens Idaho code with special protections for corporate operations and serves to intentionally discourage protest against those companies and their operations in Idaho.
This legislation is backward: The biggest danger concerning oil and gas infrastructure is its own failure. It is we who need protection; our water and land for habitat, recreation, agriculture and preservation. Why would Idaho lawmakers make these special threats to people and organizations on the behalf of the oil and gas industry?
SB 1090 offers special pre-emptive protections to an industry that is heading for extinction, at administrative cost to taxpayers. Contact your state senators today and tell them you oppose SB 1090.
Ann Ford, Boise
Blue Valley
It isn’t over until it’s over. The struggle continues for the residents of Blue Valley Mobile Home Park. The City Council is faced with making a decision on March 12 either for affordable housing that is safe and healthy or for supporting a 100-bay trucking facility. Planning and Zoning came down on the side of affordable housing by proposing that the trucking facility be reduced in size and that their fueling facility be moved to a different location on the site farther from the closest homes. Is the City Council committed to making Boise a great place to live for all of its residents? Stay tuned. Better yet, attend the meeting on March 12 and see for yourself.
Tish Hetrick, Boise
Donald Trump
The most serious crisis America faces today is having a commander in chief who demonstrates on a daily basis that he’s a certified idiot. The year 2020 cannot come quickly enough for intelligent voters who want to limit any further damage to our democratic form of government and America’s respect around the world.
Voters who still continue to support this unhinged, out-of-control pathological liar should have the word “deplorable” stamped on their foreheads.
Alston Jones, Boise
Texas brothers
It’s encouraging to see some pushback from the Legislature toward the land-grabbing, greedy Texas brothers, albeit a little slow in coming. While I am respectful of private property intrusion, the closing roads and fishing streams and lakes was way overkill to say the least. We were doing just fine without their intrusion and would again if they’d just go back to Texas and stay there before someone gets hurt.
Don L. Layne, Cascade
