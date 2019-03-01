Letters to the editor

Medicaid expansion
Fund Medicaid Expansion without restrictions.
Currently, a number of Idaho legislators are planning to defy the majority of Idaho voters who in November overwhelmingly supported the expansion of Medicaid to those 61,000 or more of our neighbors who “fall in the gap.” Instead, these legislators are talking of expanding Medicaid “the Idaho way.” In other words, funding Medicaid with additional expensive requirements on recipients. One of the ideas they’re attaching to the so-called “Idaho way” is work requirements. Can we not learn from others? In Kentucky, the work requirements will force taxpayers there to spend $187 million. I suggest that the best “Idaho way” would be to adopt Little’s proposal and use interest from the non-taxpayer-funded Millennium Fund, and savings from the Catastrophic Fund.
Adopting Gov. Little’s plan to fund expansion, we will save money, cover 60,000 low-income working Idahoans, and receive $400 million a year from the federal government. Why are our legislators attempting to make our state incur additional costs?
Please, call your legislators ask them to respect the voters’ will by funding Medicaid without restrictions. That’s the real “ Idaho way.”
Lori Wright, Boise
The Cabin
I’m sorry but I can’t support any move of The Cabin. And many others share this position.
As I understand the reasons for moving The Cabin include “it blocks view of the river from the new design of a glass wall.”
Good grief. Who goes to a library to watch scenery?
Now with the design changes being contemplated and necessary to meet budget, we have no idea what the final design will be.
I’m asking the mayor and City Council to please re-examine their position. To move this beautiful building for such nebulous reasons at an estimated cost of $650,000 (over and above the design cost, plus, who pays that?) is a travesty.
The mayor and council have an opportunity to come up with a design that includes keeping the historical Cabin at its current location instead of moving it to the northeast corner of Julia Davis Park. With all the uncertainty now apparent, the planners could, as they consider design changes, include The Cabin location as it is. Something they could and should have done in the first place. Thank you for your consideration.
Vivian Klein, Boise
Donald Trump
So about 95 percent of the letters to the Statesman are anti-Donald J. Trump. Are you hiding the pro-Trump letters? Got news for you, he was duly elected via the electoral college. So what if Hillary Rodham Clinton got more total votes. The majority from California and New York, the two most liberal states in the nation. And we all see the results of that. Insane taxation. So, my liberal humans, do what all those Hollywood people promised to do and didn’t. Move to another country.
Michael Duncan, Nampa
Civility
In response to the letter “Christian nation” dated Feb. 21, especially the quote, “Whoever is not with me is against me.” I could not help myself but reply. Like many people I am tired of the divisiveness taking over this country. The my way or the highway approach. Our forefathers devised a system where none of us is going to get everything we want, and then control the rest. Allowing all of us to live with a certain amount of freedom that does not infringe on others. The quote in this letter, most likely taken out of context, applies the opposite. A great quote for athletic games and worst of all it would be embraced by every despot in this world past and present. If there is to be an end to the human race, this quote would be a great start.
John Firby, Weiser
