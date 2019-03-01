Letters to the editor

Green New Deal
After reading the Green New Deal it appears their are some interesting items in it but a few that are missing. One item that was not mentioned was the idea of changing building codes to that of a passive house construction, not even the option for the homebuyer. Now, a passive system is designed so that you use 80 percent less energy in your home. That’s a big savings if you’re in an area of extreme weather. Now, when you combine that with solar or wind, you end up with a zero energy use. From what I read about the passive house, it will cost between 3 percent and 9 percent more to build, but then you’re set for life. Whereas with solar they have a guarantee of 25 years.
It seems funny to me that if you’re going out to purchase an automobile that you can pick and choose the options you want on the vehicle. Why can’t you also have the same choice in building a home? Now, some places allow sweat equity, so you can lower that extra cost by doing the work yourself.
Is their any reason this is not offered to the general public?
Jerry Johnson, Payette
Medicaid expansion
I am writing in hopes that the Medicaid expansion in Idaho will remain in place. I am about to graduate with my master’s in school counseling, and I can’t describe how important it was that this bill was passed. It will allow for thousands of Idahoans to access mental health services. The population who needs these services the most will now be able to afford services that can help prevent future drug abuse, suicide, and other issues related to lack of access to mental health services within our community. Investing in access to these services will save Idaho millions of dollars in the future, and help develop a safer, healthier community for us to live.
Katherine Omercevic, Boise
Immigration
The immigration debate appears to be focused entirely on how best to keep them out. We also need to look at why they come.
The fact is that most of the recent refugees and undocumented people trying to enter the U.S. come from three small countries in Central America, not Mexico. Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador all receive hundreds of millions in U.S. development aid. The funds help establish large-scale mining and agribusiness; notably huge plantations of African palm for making bio-fuel. With the help of the military, subsistence farmers are driven off their lands to make way for the giant mono-crop farms. Those who resist risk their lives.
Why aren’t there many Nicaraguans in the migrant caravans? That country is as poor as the others, and under a brutal crackdown by the entrenched leftist regime of Daniel Ortega. One reason is because there is no U.S. development aid promoting agribusiness in Nicaragua, forcing small farmers off their lands.
History shows that NAFTA led to the displacement of 5 million Mexican corn farmers, because they couldn’t complete with free trade corn grown in the U.S. Many of them came to the U.S. out of desperation.
David Peckham, Boise
Climate change
As a lifelong Idahoan, I understand and share the values that make Idaho great. I learned those values from my dad, who farms potatoes in southern Idaho. He taught me to work hard and prepare for the future. I am a recipient of the Idaho opportunity scholarship, which I am using to get an interdisciplinary in climate change communication. I chose this degree because I think that climate change is a unique issue that will take preparation to mitigate. I think Idaho has a proven track record of coming up with unique Idaho solutions to hard problems, and I think we can do the same with climate change.
As Governor Little said, “Climate change is real and something needs to be done about it.” We can do this by transitioning our communities to 100 percent clean energy by or before 2050. Investing in clean energy will help Idahoans become more independent and secure, as well as improving our economy, regardless of what decision are made in Washington or the rest of the world. We should be doing what will set us up for the future that will allow Idahoans to be secure in our changing world.
Eliza Walton, Boise
Donald Trump
Gotta love our president’s lapses of honesty. Regarding money for the wall: “And in the bill, by the way, they didn’t even fight us on most of the stuff — ports of entry — we have so much money, we don’t know what to do with it. I don’t know what to do with all the money they’re giving us. It’s crazy.”
Crazy that we pay taxes into a system that does not value our contributions.
Timothy Rosandick, Caldwell
