Letters to the editor

Risch, Fulcher
Having read the recent Statesman article regarding Senator Risch’s ascendancy to chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I would like to pose a simple question: What foreign relations are we talking about? We have, thanks to the dangerous international ignorance of Donald Trump, damaged or nonexistent relations with friendly foreign governments.
On second thought, perhaps this is not bad, given the absence of prudent judgment exercised by Risch as demonstrated by his 90 percent endorsement of everything Trump does. Risch has been a do-nothing, country club senator for years. For his name to be written alongside that of a tireless William Borah is a historical absurdity.
About the same time we depressingly witnessed our junior congressman, Russ Fulcher, voting with a myopic, clueless fringe to scrap U.S. membership in NATO. That vote gives Fulcher a head start in replicating the shameful voting records of Helen Chenoweth and Bill Sali.
The congressional vote to continue support for NATO was 357-22. Fulcher’s vote places him alongside a 5 percent historically ignorant minority. Idahoans are not pleased when our elected representatives make a well-informed citizenry look like we endorse such a stupefying vote as this.
Bob Allred, Ph.D., Eagle
Border options
President Trump has not fully researched all of the medieval-style measures that could secure our borders in lieu of a beautiful wall. A moat would surely be more effective. Drawbridges at the ports of entry could be controlled by a large brown button on the president’s desk. A mere push of the button could end humanitarian crises at the border and stop barefoot caravans containing thousands before they infiltrate the United States. The moats could be stocked with alligators, ensuring the young children, mothers and poor swimmers could not swim to safety. When the alligators reach full maturity they could be harvested, the meat going to great American restaurants (surplus meat could be available to the WIC programs), and the hides crafted into designer handbags and golf shoes.
With climate change such as it is, the moat on the northern border would likely never be susceptible to freezing. Should the northern moat freeze, a simple tariff on ice skates could be imposed by individual #1.
Alan Anderson, Boise
Christianity vs. Trump
Christianity versus Trump — As a Christian, I was horrified by Trump in El Paso, and his lies about our border. As a reporter gets beaten up, Trump says, “We believe in faith and family.” This is Putin’s exact social compact with his Russian church. Hitler told church leaders, “Leave the soul of Germany to me.”
Calling all Christians. What has Trump acted like, looked like and sounded like? Separate your reputations from demonizing presidents, lest we be remembered for sanctioning the “blamer in chief.”
Despite illegal immigration at 40-year lows and a crime rate lower among immigrants than American citizens, Trump shamelessly authors the political bestseller: “If there were not any scapegoats in the world, we would invent some.” But Jesus said: “love your enemies, do good to them” ( Luke 6:27). Sadly, our president lacks spiritual/psychological capacities. Billy Graham shared remorse being blurred into Nixon’s deceit.
A burgeoning secular world is watching. Secular fundamentalists enjoy recounting Christian tardiness in past social justice battles. At the second walk over the Selma bridge, Christians walked en masse with Martin Luther King, and love won out. If Christians call out demonizing, we will not be “left behind,” missing that next love train.
Daniel MacDonald, Boise
