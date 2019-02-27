Letters to the editor

Senator Risch
I am deeply troubled by the front page article on Feb. 2 in which Senator Risch explains that he does not publicize his political disputes, but discusses disagreements privately with the president and other top officials. I respect this approach in personal and professional relationships. As the new chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, his decisions affect his constituents and the future of our democracy. As an elected representative of all Idaho citizens, his responsibility to constituents is for transparent communication.
Many have tried to communicate directly with Risch about issues of concern and his support of the president. He has been silent. He has not explained his silence when the president and others in Washington have made decisions which risk our security and question national values and integrity. This is not leadership but cowardly political complicity.
I vote for elected officials based on their willingness to explain their views and represent all of their constituents.
Many of our valued institutions which protect the future of our democracy are under attack. Senator Risch’s silence shows his disregard for those he represents. It is disturbing.
Shirley Van Zandt, Boise
Nursing shortage
I recently read an article about the looming nursing shortage. Shortages are nothing new. In 1980 when I started nursing school at BSU, they had a two-year associate’s degree program. I worked in nursing for 35 years. I worked alongside nurses that had three-year diploma degrees, two-year degrees and four-year degrees. You would be hard pressed to find a difference between any of these nurses. They all performed equally as well. Thirty-three percent of nurses leave the profession in two years. It is estimated that there will need to be a 16 percent increase in nurses as baby boomers age. That doesn’t account for retirement. Fifty-three percent of nurses are 50 or older.
A two-year ASN program would help ease the shortage. Then have a program through the university to help nurses achieve their four-year BSN while working. The ASN program worked for many years and could be helpful again.
Nancy Wilson, Meridian
Ageism
There is a lot of talk about diversity and inclusion, yet many times, ageism is never addressed. Age should be part of the diversity conversation.
Here is what happens to the older worker. You read the job announcement. You meet all the minimum requirements and most of the preferred requirements. In fact, you have to trim your resume, so you don’t look overqualified and old. If you are very lucky, you get an interview. I’ve been averaging one interview per 30 applications.
Then you go to the interview. You sit with people your age and younger, and you can see by the expression on some of their faces that they expected someone a little different. They sound a bit awkward when they ask you common interview questions such as what your future goals are or where you see yourself in 10 years. Frankly, I’d like to see myself employed.
Then there is the chronological online application, where you have to fill in dates of graduation and employment. No one calls you.
When did experience and maturity take a back seat to youth? How can we live if we can’t get work?
Seana Sperling, Boise
Mining
Before moving forward with more mining exploration, additional field surveys and road designs are needed to reduce the risks of landslides. Also protect water sources. A lot of us live up there and are concerned about the long-term effects of this mining. Along with running all the wildlife out.
Joe Fuller, Boise
