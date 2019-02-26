Letters to the editor

Hunting culture
Nicole Blanchard’s article on Idaho’s hunting culture (Feb. 5) was a good assessment of this issue. But what the author did not adequately cover was the simple fact that hunters and fishers have been declining in America for decades, while those interested in simply observing wildlife have steadily increased. For example, the number of birders in the U.S. was estimated at 45.1 million in 2016 — vastly more than the number of hunters (11.5 million). Unfortunately, state game and fish agencies — not just in Idaho but nationwide — have largely ignored trying to improve their services to this group and rather just keep trying to drum up more hunters.
This strategy is failing and will fail because the demographic trends are clear, as the IDFG marketing director, Malepeai, acknowledged. More and more, people want to watch animals, not kill them. A very real question is, how do we pay for the conservation of species that are not hunted and the services Americans want in order to best enjoy them? As long as IDFG keeps looking backward instead of forward, it will not find the answer. This approach will eventually render the agency irrelevant.
Terry Rich, Boise
Impeachment column
Nearly half our American presidents were known to have had extramarital affairs, but neither party ever attempted to leverage sex scandals to impeach a president ... until a vindictive Republican-majority Congress betrayed that mutual understanding to impeach President Clinton.
Statesman editorialist Martin Peterson went to great lengths (Jan. 19) praising Sen. Crapo, then explained why Crapo voted to impeach Clinton for denying tawdry congressional accusations ... accusations Congress knew would force self-incrimination on the president.
Publicly broadcasting such salacious, sordid, private details victimized Monica Lewinsky more than the president. Shame on Congress, Ken Starr, Brett Kavanaugh.
Americans soon saw through this smear campaign. Most agreed that the president’s basic human right to protect his personal privacy was more valid than Congress’ “right” to violate that privacy. Clinton’s post-impeachment approval rating soared (73 percent). He finished office with a higher overall rating than any departing president since Truman (65 percent).
A presidential candidate criminal enough to subvert America’s entire election process (Nixon/Watergate; Trump/Russiagate) tramples the very heartbeat of democracy. For Peterson to dismiss such anti-American high crimes by comparing them to a sex scandal (Lewinskygate) is a gross miscarriage of justice ... justice Congress is sworn to uphold.
Michael Howard, Boise
