Letters to the editor

Medicaid and therapy
In therapy recently, I admitted that at times it feels weak — like I don’t need to be there. At the end, I saw as St. Paul says, our weakness is our strength in Christ, and openness and vulnerability make me a stronger person. They are blessings. How can you improve unless you ask for help? Humans are prone to seeing only themselves. That makes it hard to improve oneself. With this in mind, I’d recommend our legislators give considerable thought to making it easy to pay for therapy with Medicaid expansion. I think once people get to know themselves better, crime would go down. Going easier on themselves would make people nicer to others in turn. Also, most experts agree that for psychiatric disorders — which aren’t one’s death knell — medication and therapy work best together. For those suffering out there from divorce, abortion, grief, lack of meaning in a society ruled by body image, fame, money and pleasure, loneliness even amid many people, poor health, past or present abuse, or feeling you have nothing to offer — reach out. Be vulnerable. Be open. You are worth so much to God, he gave his life for you.
Bryn C. Hayes, Boise
Cancer coverage
I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and unaware cancer patients aren’t treated equally under insurance coverage in Idaho for their medications.
I had IV chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, radiation, and my ovaries removed before discovering my cancer had spread. Insurance covered everything, including IV chemo. Then, my doctor prescribed an “oral” chemotherapy pill that would work better than IV infusion, was less invasive, time consuming and stop the disease. But suddenly my insurer announced they would force me to pay $5,000 a month for that “oral” medication. I cried. With seven kids, that would devastate us financially.
I discovered insurers refuse to cover oral chemotherapy at the same level as IV infusions, even though the oral drug results are often better. We spent hours pleading to the drug manufacturer. Finally, they agreed to cover a year’s supply of my medication. But what happens next, let alone to thousands of Idaho cancer patients burdened with this unfair policy?
Thankfully my senator, Lori Den Hartog, created Senate Bill 1034. It will provide “all” cancer patients the same access and coverage to oral medications as IV infusions and protect us in the future. I’m hopeful other leaders support it as well.
Carmen French, Boise
