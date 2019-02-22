Letters to the editor

National parks
Regarding shutdown damage at national parks — after reading the article in the Feb. 3 issue of the Idaho Statesman, I have to say that my wife and I had a different experience. We had read all the horror stories about how the parks were being trashed during the shutdown, and we considered aborting a planned visit to Joshua Tree. But we took a chance and had a most positive experience. First, we were greeted by a ranger at the gate who welcomed us, took no money, and gave us a map of the park. The people who work there and the local community volunteers obviously care about their park and the impression on visitors. I’m not sure that all the restrooms were open, but the ones we visited were open and immaculate. There was no litter anywhere, and the visitors appreciated this and kept things clean. There were many rock climbers in the park, including a couple of young Marines who were stationed at the nearby Marine base. Even if there is another shutdown, don’t be afraid to go to Joshua Tree. You will have a positive experience.
Phil Toomey, Boise
Donald Trump
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Trump is having a ball. Things could hardly be going better for a guy who set out to shake up the old cast-in-concrete crowd of political science wizards. Here he is now, the world’s most important character on the world’s broadest and most carefully watched stage. What a time he’s having, firing people, shifting people around, tweeting colorful things that often seem ridiculous, traveling here and there with minimal preparation and security, temporarily shutting down parts of a severely bloated government to make a point, angering big-city dwellers who rely largely on government at one level or another for important parts of their income and are antagonistic to him for his anti-welfare and smaller government political leanings.
We need someone like Trump in the presidency once in awhile to wake us up and aim us toward a sensible track. Not all of his stuff will survive, of course, but some will and we can be thankful for that. In the meantime his actions provide us with first-class entertainment that is almost worth the price of admission for a change.
Don Adair, Boise
President Trump’s 2019 State of the Union address was a painful reminder of what Americans will be facing in the final two years of his Keystone Cop Republican administration.
His speech was as predictable as the winner of a one-horse race. After boasting about accomplishing more than any president in history, he attempted to unite the country by bashing socialist Democrats, the “fake” free press and corrupt Justice Department officials who’re investigating the criminal behavior of his puritan administration.
Trump failed to mention his proud government shutdown, how his tax cuts for the wealthy increased our national debt to record levels, and why Mexico’s still laughing about his promise to make them pay for a wall.
To please his base, he passionately described the crisis at our southern border with caravans of dangerous invaders seeking asylum or work. If this divisive, unhinged president finally succeeds in creating a legitimate crisis, I wonder how many citizens will strap on a uniform after he declares “the only thing we have to fear is each other.”
A 21st century Abe Lincoln may not emerge by 2020, but voters can surely find new leaders who are capable of restoring sanity, competence and integrity to governing.
Sandy Jones, Boise
Redistricting
Please contact your Idaho legislators and urge them to oppose HJR 2. This proposed constitutional amendment adds a “tiebreaker” seventh member to the reapportionment commission, appointed by partisan politicians.
Proponents cynically claim that such a move will eliminate “deadlock” in reapportionment commission deliberations. The obvious truth is that HJR 2 will eliminate any pretense whatsoever at bipartisanship in such deliberations.
In today’s ultra-partisan political climate, scandalous stories abound as Republicans around the country enact ever more outrageous schemes to gerrymander voting districts to disenfranchise the poor, the non-white, and the young, and to suppress voter turnout entirely. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate to argue against making election day a national holiday because he assumes it would enable more working Democrats to vote. This is naked political partisanship and a perversion of our democracy.
Apparently Republicans in the Idaho Legislature feel left out of this news cycle, and so they have introduced HJR 2 in a desperate attempt to tilt the commission for reapportionment to the majority party. Soon Idaho will be in the news for this purely partisan political power play. Idahoans deserve representation in sensible, non-gerrymandered voting districts.
Paul D. Rolig, Boise
Texting
Great kudos to Bob Kustra for his commentary on distracted driving in Sunday, Feb. 10, Statesman as well as to the cities of Hailey, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Pocatello and Sandpoint and the 16 states that have banned cellphone texting and talking while driving. Conversely, condemnation to Rep. Chad Christensen of Ammon, who opposes banning the use of cellphones while driving, thereby (in my opinion) advocating the needless deaths and injuries caused by such cellphone usage.
The 15,000 or so residents of Ammon who elected Rep. Christensen are welcome to his choices of legislation, but his proposal to prohibit any city in Idaho from banning cellphones while driving is ill-conceived, selfish, irresponsible and downright outrageous. If the Legislature of the state of Idaho refuses to pass a statewide ban, then cities within our state should have the right to pass such legislation to prove that they value the lives of their citizens more than Rep. Christensen does.
Helen Fisher, Eagle
Democratic Boise
I’ve taken the Statesman since I moved to Boise over 20 years ago as a registered Democrat. Boise has remained Democratic. I have not. To read the paper is now a minefield of conjecture and innuendo about Republicans and President Trump. Even Senator Risch is not properly celebrated for taking Frank Church’s place on the Foreign Relations Committee. Please be fair to your readers in one of the most Republican states. Democratic hearsay and hyperbole is over-reported and unappreciated by most of your subscribers.
Deborah Lake, Boise
Comments