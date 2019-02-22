Letters to the editor

Sex education
“GOP lawmaker: ‘opt in’ option for kid’s sex ed” (Feb. 9) begs the question of what outcome Rep. Barbara Ehardt wants for our children. Data from the 2006-2008 National Survey of Family Growth of 4,691 participants, ages 15 to 24, found that teens who receive formal sex education wait longer to have sex. In addition, students who had sex education were more likely to use contraception during their first sexual encounter compared with those who hadn’t received sex ed. They also had “healthier partnerships,” being less likely to lose their virginity to someone more than three years older or younger than themselves. Those who had the most risky sexual behavior were students who had no sex education, with 86 percent of women and 78 percent of men having had sex before they turned 20. Opting in for sex ed is like opting in for vaccinations — not healthy for anyone.
Margot Callahan, Boise
Redistricting
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Democracies rarely die with a cataclysm but by a series of small antidemocratic changes. The way for these changes is prepared by undermining faith in our government, our institutions and the electoral process, and marginalizing political opponents.
By adding one more person to the redistricting commission, Republicans will ensure a majority on all redistricting decisions. If this gerrymandering is successful, one person, one vote will be a meaningless slogan. Democrats and their traditional constituencies will be put into a few tortuously constructed districts so as to preclude them from ever attaining political power. The urban majority residents (about 60 percent) are already disadvantaged compared to rural residents, and this inequity will only get worse.
Our nonpartisan system has not harmed Republican success, but as state and national politics and demographics change, the Republican Party understands that a party that shuns diversity and democracy and whose only constituency is the wealthy, the powerful and the easily led, must do whatever is deemed necessary to maintain power regardless of ethical and political norms.
We the people still have the power to stop this unconscionable subversion of democracy, but only if we speak out and vote.
Tim Teater, Boise
Dick Bass
My good friend, and one of the best commissioners ever to serve Owyhee County, died recently. Dick Bass went far too soon, before we all had a chance to sing his praises. He was chairman of the Owyhee Commissioners in the early 1990s when the Bureau of Land Management did its best to put Owyhee’s livestock ranchers out of business. He stood against them steadfast along with Hal Tolmie and Chet Sellman. Known and recognized by his predominant handlebar mustache, Dick led the battle for the ranchers. He traveled back and forth to Washington, D.C., testifying as to BLM’s unconstitutional attacks on ranching. And wherever he had to go to fend off the attacks of Jon Marvel, Western Watersheds and Katie Fite, he went with flying colors. Marvel had his champion in Judge B. Lynn Winmill, the ranchers had Dick, and he proved the better warrior.
Today the Owyhee Initiative is in its 20th year of existence and is praised far and wide as a modern means of settling land issues in the counties which contain a large mass of federal lands. It never would have been possible but for the victory over anti-grazing forces led by Dick.
Fred Kelly Grant, Nampa
‘Pro life’
“Pro life” is a political pipe dream in this country. To be “pro life” one must be concerned from pregnancy to death. This includes women’s health care, quality affordable health care for all, great public education for all, quality affordable child care for all, safe neighborhoods for all, clean air, clean water, healthy, clean and accessible food for all, living-wage jobs for all, affordable quality housing for all, affordable and quality higher education for all, and dignity and compassion for all the ill and dying. “Pro life” means from birth to death that we are all treated with care, compassion and have every opportunity to become the very best that is possible.
Debbie Moore, Boise
Comments