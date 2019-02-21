Letters to the editor

CuMo Mine
I oppose the proposed CuMo Mine Project. I oppose both exploration and mine development. The proposed site is upstream of much of Idaho’s population and the Boise River watershed provides about 20 percent of Boise’s drinking-water supply. Mining and mine accidents are among the most toxic polluters in the U.S. I think the Precautionary Principle must be strongly applied in this proposed project.
I think the U.S. Forest Service should do what it can to help, along with citizens’ efforts, to change the 1872 Mining Law. This law mandates that mining is the best use of public lands and mining must be given preference over all other uses — including drinking water. This outdated law must be changed.
Ron Marquart, Boise
Border security
Border security has an option none of our politicians can see right in front of their eyes. When I was sworn into the Air Force we took an oath to uphold the Constitution and defend our nation against all enemies, foreign and domestic. It’s time to close some training bases in the interior of the country and relocate them to our southern border. This will allow hands-on training by actually protecting our country. Bring our troops home to truly protect us.
Bases similar to those that our son served at in Iraq could be built every 100 miles along the border. Helipads for our high-tech choppers with night vision, infrared technology could fly daily and nightly sorties in search of illegal immigrants in terrain similar to the Middle East. Our troops could perform ground surveillance with armored personnel carriers and tanks. We need to also take a lesson from the Israelis on locating tunnels. This is the perfect training situation. Detaining these immigrants for arrest and immediate deportation by ICE.
Another issue to address is a provision in the NAFTA agreement allowing Mexican trucks to come into our country. This is one of the major means of drugs brought into this country. NAFTA is the greatest thing to happen to drug traffickers.
Robert Gonzales, Nampa
