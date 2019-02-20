Letters to the editor

Christian nation
Time saver in evaluating political candidates — this may not work for everyone, but in that America was founded as a Christian nation, and remains one today, most think that is responsible for the freedoms we enjoy, the generosity to the rest of the world, as well as a symbol of hope to most. It probably makes sense then that current and future leaders of a Christian nation would be of a mindset to see that America remains as such, not assist in destroying that status. Test, when looking at new candidates, put in your search engine, the candidate’s name, and request history of their practice of Christianity. Many will come up with super-weird bios, or zero, remove them from your consideration. Limit your choices. From the book of Matthew, chapter 12, verse 30, “Whoever is not with me is against me.” Whoever is not working with me is working against me — this is an example of the phrase. Vote the Bible. It verifies there is no middle ground. Best wishes.
Bob Haunschild , Caldwell
Pence and Trump
During an interview with Vice President Pence on CBS on Feb. 6, Jeff Glor mentioned some of the hardships that many Americans suffered because of the shutdown.
He then asked Pence, “Do you think the shutdown was a mistake?”
Pence replied, “I never think it’s a mistake to stand up for what you believe in.”
Doesn’t it matter who or how many you hurt in the act of “standing up”? Trump said he was proud to own the shutdown. He didn’t seem to understand or care that government workers and their families and contractors all across the country might get hurt. He wouldn’t have to choose between paying the rent and getting chemo.
Idaho’s U.S. senators, James Risch and Mike Crapo, defend and support Donald Trump. They shouldn’t. Trump is a cruel man and a national nightmare.
Dody Dozier, Moscow
