Letters to the editor

Leaders behaving badly
Paul said, “When I was a child, I spake as a child and acted like a child, but when I became a man, I put away childish things.” Currently, our national leaders are behaving like children. They don’t seem ready or willing to put away childish things. If student leaders behaved the way our government leaders are behaving, we would immediately release and/or reprimand them.
Many top governmental leaders act as if they are not bound by any or few moral principles like honesty, integrity and fair play. We have witnessed our national and business leaders lie under oath, commit perjury, and act as if they aren’t doing anything wrong.
Have our reactions to dishonest and disingenuous leaders changed? Is the name of the game “winning at any cost?” Have we turned a blind eye to political corruption?
Most agree honesty and working with others who tell the truth is the way to go, but a recent study shows Americans are letting little things slide, like being OK with calling in sick when they are just lazy and disingenuous. Have we begun to turn a blind eye? Is power and deception more important than principle and integrity?
Morris Bastian, Boise
Bullying Trump
OK you radical left-wing bullies. Stop picking on someone who can’t even spell hamburger correctly. Pick on someone who’s actually capable of forming rational thoughts and then being able to put two or more complete sentences together into a paragraph. I must say that your continued beating up on poor widdle Donny is unseemly at best.
I should also point out that attacking widdle Donny in the print media is also a complete waste of time as apparently he can’t read more than a paragraph in any 24-hour time span. And all those big words like incompetence, treason, xenophobia, ignorance, narcissism, misogyny and white supremacy are clearly above his reading comprehension level.
Also, please quit trying to use such nasty liberal tactics as reason, logic, truth and science. These are having absolutely no affect on him or his clueless cult followers. He is obviously living on an alternate-truth planet. Just ask Kellyanne Conway. And besides, we all know that governance by infantile temper tantrums and government shutdowns has been quite effective so far. So quit your complaining already.
You should be ashamed of yourselves for picking on someone with such a severe mental deficiency.
Big bullies.
Joe Numbers, Boise
National parks
Regarding shutdown damage at national parks — after reading the article in the Feb. 3 issue of the Idaho Statesman, I have to say that my wife and I had a different experience. We had read all the horror stories about how the parks were being trashed during the shutdown, and we considered aborting a planned visit to Joshua Tree. But we took a chance and had a most positive experience. First, we were greeted by a ranger at the gate who welcomed us, took no money, and gave us a map of the park. The people who work there and the local community volunteers obviously care about their park and the impression on visitors. I’m not sure that all the restrooms were open, but the ones we visited were open and immaculate. There was no litter anywhere, and the visitors appreciated this and kept things clean. There were many rock climbers in the park, including a couple of young southern Marines who were stationed at the nearby Marine base. Even if there is another shutdown, don’t be afraid to go to Joshua Tree. You will have a positive experience.
Phil Toomey, Boise
Our beliefs
I have been bothered by the attitude and beliefs of some people I thought were friends. There is a place in the in the Bible where it mentions that God never does anything accidentally, and never makes mistakes. I have people I know who are both conservatives and liberals. The hard-core ones cannot be convinced that if we all believe a certain way does not mean we are wrong. I don’t think I would ever be a friend to Donald Trump even if it were possible. Anyone who preaches division or hatred like he does would not be someone I would want to associate with. I have always believed that if I have a friend who is constantly negative, I choose to not be friends with them. There was a book years ago called “The Celestine Prophecy.” It was basically about how negative people steal positive energy from you. I served a career in the military, was a teacher, and have a master’s degree. In between that time I worked as an underground miner, construction worker, factory worker and many other labor jobs. I have met people from all walks of life so don’t assume anything about me.
Rex Robert McCoy, Boise
Comments