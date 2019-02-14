Letters to the editor

Renewable energy
As the president continues to deny global climate change, I was pleased to hear Gov. Brad Little say in a recent speech that there is no question that climate change is happening, and we’ve got to reverse it. I am glad leadership in Idaho acknowledges climate change, and I believe that addressing climate change through our energy sources could help while also benefiting our state economy.
Idaho currently produces only about 27 percent of the total energy it consumes. Because of this deficit, Idaho has to spend much more to import the energy it needs for industry than other states. All coal power that is used in Idaho is produced out of state and constitutes 29 percent of our total electricity. We can do better. Not just better, but local and clean.
Idaho has high renewable energy resource potential in not only wind, solar and hydroelectricity, but is one of a handful of states with access to geothermal energy. In fact, geothermal energy could cover 40 percent of Idaho’s total energy consumption if developed to its full potential. Let’s stop buying dirty energy from out of state and create renewable energy jobs in Idaho.
Josephine Backus, Boise
Guns and domestic abuse
The recent murder-suicides and domestic violence shootings in Idaho have left me heartbroken. I know there’s more we can do to protect women and families in Idaho. I was heartened to see the Idaho Statesman urging lawmakers to pass laws to protect our families and keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.
As the Statesman said, these women we’ve all read about had one thing in common: boyfriends and husbands with a history of violence against women, and as the Statesman put it, “the means to carry out their threats to kill, thanks in part to inadequate state laws.”
These means we’re talking about are their easy access to guns. As the volunteer chapter leader of Idaho Moms Demand Action, I’ve learned that the presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation makes it five times more likely that the woman will be killed.
Federal law prohibits those convicted of certain domestic violence crimes from purchasing or possessing guns, but Idaho law does not align with federal law, so state and local law enforcement and prosecutors do not have the tools needed to enforce this law.
Lawmakers must change this. Lives depend on it.
Elana Story, Boise
CuMo Mining
“American” CuMo Mining Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada , and has heavy financial backing from Chinese investors; Google CuMo Mining and China and that will be apparent. CuMo, as the company is known, is in the exploration period for potentially developing one of the world’s largest open pit molybdenum mines about 13 miles from Idaho City, and 36 miles from Boise. The open-pit mine is proposed at the headwaters of the Boise River, potentially contaminating our drinking water, irrigation, recreation, the list goes on. Mining is a top source of water contamination in the U.S. We are all downstream, no matter our affiliations. It behooves us to learn what we can about this project.
If after learning more, and you are so inclined, you can go to the Idaho Conservation League website and click on “Actions and “Issues/ICL Action Center.” Scroll down and click on “Say No to CuMo Mining” where you can submit a public comment through that site before Feb 22. These comments are related to the exploration phase of the project only.
Danette Phelan, Boise
