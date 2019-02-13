Letters to the editor

Guns and domestic violence
Thank you for highlighting the shortfalls of Idaho law in the editorial “Idaho legislators have a duty to keep guns out of the hand of domestic abusers.” The link between domestic violence and guns is deadly. Research shows that the presence of a firearm in a domestic violence situation makes it five times more likely that the woman will be killed. Tragically, in Idaho since 2017 alone, 13 women have been killed by abusive men.
Federal law prohibits those convicted of certain domestic violence crimes from purchasing or possessing guns, but Idaho state law does not align with federal law. With no state law on the books, state and local law enforcement and prosecutors do not have the tools they need to enforce the law and bring abusers to justice.
Idaho lawmakers must do more to protect Idahoans from the deadly combination of domestic violence and guns. Twenty-nine states, including our neighbors in Utah, have already taken action to keep guns out of the hands of convicted domestic abusers. It’s time for Idaho lawmakers to speak up for these victims of gun violence and prohibit domestic abusers from possessing guns.
Megan Goodhew, Boise
District Courts
Are Western states and Pacific islands under the U.S. flag receiving equal justice as promised? Recent statistics show the following disparity:
District 1 - Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Puerto Rico; with a population total of 13,883,337.
District 2 - Connecticut, New York, Vermont; 25,561,240.
District 3 - Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania; 22,743,120.
District 4 - Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia; 31,638,836.
District 5 - Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas; 35,973,029.
District 6 - Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee; 32,791,093.
District 7 - Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin; 25,264,334.
District 8 - Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota; 21,385,273.
District 10 - Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Wyoming; 18,220,359.
District 11 - Alabama, Florida, Georgia; 36,288,526.
Washington, D.C. - 693,972.
But, District 9 - Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Guam, American Samoa, North Mariana Islands, Wake Island, Midway Island; 66,310,928.
There is an obvious disparity as California has a population by itself of 39,536,653, and is more populous than any of the other districts. This constitutes unequal protection under the law as promised by the Constitution. With the Western states’ continued growth over other regions, it is past time for the attorneys general of the offended states to bring suit against the federal government.
M. James Franklin, Boise
CuMo Mine
About 36 miles from downtown Boise, at the headwaters of the Boise River, Chinese investment threatens your lifestyle, and the very water you and your children drink. The American CuMo Corp., based in Vancouver, Canada, is proposing one of the world’s largest open-pit molybdenum mines, and the company has appointed the CEO of MCC8 as chairman of CuMo’s Idaho branch. Why does this matter to you? Well, MCC8 Capital is a multibillion-dollar Chinese mining and infrastructure development company which manages funds from a diverse group of Chinese investors. What does that mean? Simple, operating profits, generated here in Idaho, will flow back to China. Even worse, copper, silver and molybdenum extracted from the ore will be shipped to markets in Asia.
So what are we left with here in Idaho? A few jobs for a while in exchange for a huge, open pit that you could place a mountain within, and the Boise River contaminated by industrial waste, virtually forever.
Send your thoughts and comments to the Forest Service at: comments-intermtn-boise@fs.fed.us before Feb. 22. Please also let your state senators and representatives know you are opposed to the CuMo mine project.
Philip Hollar, Boise
