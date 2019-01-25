Letters to the editor

Our future
We the people of the United States are the most powerful people in the world because we have the power to choose our own destiny. It may be easy or fashionable to blame the dysfunction of our government on parties, ideologies or people. However, the people that represent us are doing exactly as we asked in their own patriotic way. They are conflicted because we are conflicted.
The future of our country is the will of the people. We choose to have a failing education system. We choose to have a decaying infrastructure. We choose to let money corrupt democracy. We choose litigation over communication. We choose student debt in exchange for profits. We choose to fail veterans, homeless and the mentally ill. We choose profit over the health of our planet. We choose to hate those that are different from us.
We can choose a wiser path. It doesn’t take much effort to play a role. Open a door for a stranger. Buy a cup of coffee for a veteran. Thank a cop. Or simply stand on the steps of our State Capitol building for a few seconds and wonder at the democracy that we have built.
Terry Gafron, Boise
Local elections
In today’s world we have more information at our fingertips than ever before. Unfortunately, too many voters base their voting decision on a candidate’s political affiliation, rather than a candidate’s qualifications and/or policies. Ryan Davidson’s effort to make local elections partisan only increases this uninformed voting method. I therefore propose something different: Only the candidate’s name, and not the political party, should be listed on all ballots — federal, state and municipal. This would require voters to research the background and qualifications of all the candidates prior to voting, ensuring that voters chose the candidate they believe to be the most qualified.
Carla Smith, Boise
Mitch McConnell
It is January 2009, Mitch McConnell is Senate minority leader. He gathered his caucus and promises he will do everything possible to ensure President Obama is a one-term president. McConnell spends the next four years trying to do just that. While following this course of obstruction and gaming Senate rules, Congress failed the American people in enumerable ways.
It is January 2017 and Donald Trump has been elected president. McConnell is the Senate majority leader and does everything he can to support the president’s agenda. That agenda quickly proves to be Big Business-friendly, xenophobic, isolationist and overtly racist — all of which are detrimental to the American people. The Congress quickly passed a tax bill that reduced the taxes on the wealthiest, eliminated lower bracket deductions and further increased the gap between the “Haves and the Have-nots.”
Happy now, Mitch? You and the Freedom Caucus in the House have finally succeeded in creating the chaos and divisiveness you’ve long wished for. While Trump faced the PR disaster of the shutdown and is bombarded daily with charges and accusations, McConnell sits there, grinning. The federal government is weakened. People’s trust is undermined. McConnell’s fondest dreams are fulfilled. Mitch must be delighted.
Gil Beyer, Sandpoint
