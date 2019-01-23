Letters to the editor: Elections, U.S. 20 project, fishing columns, governments

Election interference
During the election campaign of 1940 between Franklin Roosevelt and Wendell Willke, Britain was suffering heavy bombardment by the Luftwaffe day and night, which killed over 40,000 Brits, including many children. Following this eight-month blitz, it was facing an imminent Nazi invasion. Winston Churchill had been desperately pleading FDR for destroyers and other military equipment for months. British aircraft and destroyers had been virtually depleted. Nevertheless, FDR was reluctant because of a dominant isolationist attitude in America, despite Churchill’s persistent pleas. (Later, of course, FDR did help.)
On the day after the election, at the height of his desperation, Churchill sent a cable to Roosevelt: “I did not think it right for me as a Foreigner to express my opinion upon American politics while the Election was on, but now I feel you will not mind my saying that I prayed for your success and that I am truly thankful for it ....”
No election interference, even from our friends in dire need of help. How times have changed.
Hal Schroeder, Meridian
Partisan elections
There is a bill in the Idaho Legislature to make local elections have political affiliations, i.e., Republican (R), Democrat (D) or Independent (I). This is a bad bill. It would prevent all federal employees from running for all local offices, city council, mayor or others. This is prevented by the Federal Hatch Act. “Federal employees cannot hold/run for a partisan political office, any office that has (R), (D), (I) affiliated to it.” That means we lose the pool of thousands of federal workers, BLM, VA, U.S. Postal Service, Forest Service and military. We then lose all that talent pool in our local government. Let these people serve their communities. I served on the Meridian City Council. Call your state representatives and tell them not to support this bill.
Glenn Bentley, retired USPS and Meridian City Council
U.S. 20 project
Idaho Transportation Department has released its environmental assessment for highway improvements on U.S. 20 over Targhee Pass – a wildlife-rich and heavily forested area often referred to as “Idaho’s gateway to Yellowstone.”
ITD’s mission is about safety. Its stated goal for Targhee Pass is “a safer road.” But it evaluated five alternatives and failed to select the safest.
The study acknowledges that highways are a barrier to wildlife, and Targhee Pass bisects wildlife movements of numerous species large animals. ITD state the importance of “enhancing wildlife movement” but failed to select the alternative that has the highest wildlife benefit.
Instead, ITD cites, among other reasons for selecting a different alternative, public opinion in tiny Island Park, and the opposition of three county commissioners to overpasses.
It is hard to come to any conclusion other than that ITD caved to political pressure instead of adhering to its mission of safety.
ITD’s preferred alternative does not serve Idaho, the wildlife that draws so many tourists to our beautiful state, or the traveling public. I implore the Federal Highway Administration and our elected legislators to question the wisdom of ITD’s plan for Targhee Pass.
Jean Bjerke, Island Park
Fishing columns
I appreciate good, informative writing regardless of the topic. Even though I’m not a fisher person, I believe Jordan Rodriguez is doing more for the sport and fun of fishing in SW Idaho than any other individual.
His knowledge of a wide range of locations and fish types, coupled with his ability to present the material in a fun and interesting, way makes his columns a treat to read. Much like Margaret Lauterbach’s gardening columns (and I’m not a gardener, either).
Disclaimer: I am acquainted with Jordan from his past employment in higher education.
Jeff Shinn, Boise
Governments
At one time I believed that those who held public offices had a comprehensive understanding of local, national and worldwide governments. That understanding, I believed, would include what types of governments were viable as well as what types of governments had failed.
Today we are witnessing in our various governments many who seem to have no comprehension about what governments can or can’t accomplish. They either don’t know what they don’t know, they are purposefully ignorant or they are being deceptive.
The idea that a government can be held accountable for every social and fiscal failure is beyond belief, yet there are many who now hold that view. These attempts for massive change are being foisted upon us in the name of dubious rights, “we can do anything if we put our mind to it” and “it’s the right thing to do.”
Alexandre de Tocquille surmised that the United States would only come to ruin by fiscal irresponsibility. We are on a direct path to that, and the consequences will be more than our country has previously encountered. Just witness what is happening in California by overzealous politicians.
Michael Civiello, Boise
