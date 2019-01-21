Letters to the editor: Trump, Idaho’s children, shutdown

Respect is earned
Regarding Gary Makovsky’s letter titled “Trouble and hatred,” Mr. Makovsky, respect is not a given, it is earned. This president has spread more vitriol, hatred and lies than many of us can take. If you want to preach love, kindness and acceptance, I suggest you start with your president. He is a morally depraved, evil human being.
Linda Deputy, Star
Idaho children
Thanks to Bruce Wingate of Protect Idaho Kids, there has been a champion working to save the lives of innocent children in Idaho.
In Idaho, parents may allow their children to suffer and/or die due to religious reasons — and many children do die each year of curable illnesses. Most states have repealed the law that allows parents to withhold medical care for their children due to religious reasons.
I was raised in a Christian Science family. From my experience, I believe I can safely testify that the children will appreciate protection of them. They don’t want to suffer. They don’t want to see their siblings suffer and/or die. And they don’t want to die.
They want the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. They want to live. They want to dream; and to work toward the fulfillment of their dreams. The last time a similar legislation came up, it failed to pass. So this new proposal is slightly less broad in scope, rather than a full repeal, in the hopes that our legislators will pass it.
Learn more at protectidahokids.org and then contact the Senate Health and Welfare Committee and your representatives to save our children.
Christine Sugg, Nampa
Shutdown
The Trump/McConnell government shutdown is finally over. Hundreds of thousands of families were devastated by it, including families here. It cost our economy billions of dollars, all for a political ploy vanity wall for Trump. We did learn something: The real leader of America is either right-wing hate talkers or Fox News; the trouble is, which one gets Trump to do their bidding? Guess Fox and the talkers will have to duke it out for leadership.
Our disdainful federal delegation did virtually nothing to protect us and represent us. Only Rep. Simpson spoke out about ending the shutdown. The other three were totally supportive of Trump and Senate Leader McConnell, either of whom could have ended this immediately, because the bill that finally stopped it was the same one passed unanimously by the Senate on Dec. 19, and then held back by McConnell.
Senator Risch and Rep. Fulcher are up for re-election in 2020. We must seriously re-evaluate our support for either of them.
We must ask the newspaper to re-evaluate its endorsements for them, because actions like this prove their disdain for average Idahoans. Time for a federal delegation that truly represents us.
Dallas Chase, Boise
