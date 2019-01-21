Letters to the editor: GOP, Covington students, Nancy Pelosi, Idaho 20

GOP
Here’s the deal; nationally, in November 2016, voters cast more than 2.8 million votes against the current White House occupant than for him. Fact. Nationally, in November 2018, voters cast over 10 million votes against the party of the current White House occupant. Fact. If our democracy is indeed a representation of the will of the majority, then it’s a no-brainer. The people have spoken. Republicans need to learn how to listen. Fact.
George Deeb, Pocatello
Students - Native American
With an undeniable smirk, Nick Sandmann planted himself in the face of a Native American elder while his classmates cheered. The elder, a veteran, felt threatened. Surely a war veteran is qualified to detect a threat; however, Nick asserts it was no such thing. In his defense, Nick was upset from the vile taunts of some other protesters. Although why this compelled him to confront a member of an entirely different group, I can’t quite fathom, I’m willing to chalk it up to Nick’s underdeveloped prefrontal cortex. Nick is a teenager, and occasionally teenagers not only make mistakes, but try to weasel out of them. Fortunately, very few access public relations firms to concoct their excuses. I applaud Nick’s diocese and school for acknowledging the bad behavior. If we had done this at my Catholic school, a nun would have dragged us away by our ears, our parents would have sent us to confession, and our principal would have arranged community service to impress upon us that Jesus wasn’t kidding when he said, “Whatever you do to the least of my brothers and sisters, you do to me.” If we let them, teenagers can grow from their mistakes.
Amy Kohlmeier, Boise
Nancy Pelosi
There is an easy way to prevent the looming government shutdown: the Democratic Party needs to remove the far left ideologue Pelosi and just fund the wall. The only reason for her resistance is pure vindictiveness because her paper idol Clinton did not win the election.
I’m retired now, but I was one of the “essential civilians” who had to work during past shutdowns. I would still support it.
Scott Jones, Council
Idaho 20
Reading Idaho Transportation Department’s environmental assessment for the Idaho 20 project you can clearly see that ITD did not consider safety or the best science when they decided on Alternative 3. Alternative 3 selects animal detection systems to protect us from wildlife crossing the road. ADS’s have high ratings only when fencing is included. ADS’s also rely on drivers changing their behavior when lights flash. Studies show that changing driver behavior is the least reliable method for preventing wildlife vehicular crashes.
ITD’s plan includes widening of the road and cutting down trees on either side for visibility. With increased traffic, this highway will be impenetrable to our wildlife. We will lose migration in and out of Yellowstone. Animals will be cut off from their winter/summer ranges. We know this will have a damaging effect on our wildlife.
Don’t be fooled by this assessment. ITD clearly did not consider our safety and the future of our animals when they picked Alternative 3. ADS’s will not protect us from wildlife crossing the highway, but I guess when the animals stop migrating, we won’t have to worry. When that happens, we will have lost a very special part of our heritage.
Bonnie Altshuld, Island Park
