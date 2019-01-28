Letters to the editor: Catholic Schools Week, Super Bowl

Catholic Schools Week
Jan. 27- Feb. 2 is Catholic Schools Week. There are 16 Idaho Catholic schools; seven of those schools are in the Treasure Valley. Catholic schools have a long history of serving students in Idaho. Catholic teaching emphasizes that every life has value and should be nurtured, and our schools seek to do that in a safe, caring environment.
In Idaho over 3,600 students are enrolled in Catholic schools. Catholic schools in America prepare more than 1.9 million young people each year for the challenges of higher education with more than 85 percent going on to college. This academic preparation is done while laying a foundation that will point the way for children to live their full potential while preparing them for eternal life.
Catholic schools provide smaller class sizes, religious and character development, high achievement, teacher quality, parental satisfaction, and an overall “fit” between the culture of the school and faith. A 2018 study from the Fordham Institute found that students in Catholic schools have higher rates of self-discipline.
Catholic schools are funded through tuition and donations; however, all schools have tuition assistance available. Catholic schools are schools you can believe in; come explore opportunities for your child.
Sarah Quilici, Boise
Super Bowl
Super Bowl viewership down again?
Since 2015, USA TV viewership has been sliding, and I predict 2019’s LIII will be under 100 million, maybe as low as 90 million. Why? In my overwhelmingly shared opinion, the wrong teams are playing, possibly more permanent concussion damage will be sustained, and the NFL’s lack of respect (tepid at best) for honorably discharged U.S. veterans are my three main reasons. I could be guessing wrong again — just watch me play Jeopardy — but what if, as Billy Joel has often sung, I may be right? Sports analysts Mike Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser of “Pardon The Interruption” may agree.
Here are my suggestions for us during those four Sunday hours: Go shopping and/or run other errands, attend church or temple, read the Bible or other books (some libraries are open briefly), see a movie, visit museums, exhibits and/or other people, do housework, start or continue a hobby — crafts or painting perhaps. Change your oil. Listen to music.
Me? I plan to visit a long-term patient at the Boise VA Hospital, but I won’t stay that long because he’ll be watching the game. Also, many stores and roads will have much less traffic. I’m writing my grocery list now.
Alan Louis Schlossberg, Meridian
