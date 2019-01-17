Letters to the editor: GOP, archery range, soccer stadium, Americans, Trump

Republicans
Quick thoughts — So Mike Simpson doesn’t “really listen to what Trump says anymore.” Here’s a radical idea, stop ignoring it and start doing something about it. It’s very telling that every time Trump attacks, belittles, name-calls, threatens or does something stupid and/or dangerous, the silence from the Republican Party (at least those not rushing to defend him) is deafening. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross “doesn’t understand” why furloughed federal workers don’t just take out loans to cover their expenses. Spoken like someone truly clueless, a description that, unfortunately, applies to most of the currently appointed federal administration. On the local front, the Idaho Republican Party wants all candidates on ballots to be labeled with party affiliation. That sounds like they’re afraid that “not R” candidates have better talking points/ideas than their R candidates, thereby causing them to lose votes from those who would vote straight party ticket. Heaven forbid voters should actually learn what candidates are saying and doing ... too much trouble, can’t be bothered. I believe in tough border security, but any wall is worthless without people constantly guarding or watching all of it. And if you are watching all of the border ... why do you need a wall?
Chris Lowe, Nampa
Archery range
Regarding the archery range — There were two main objections for the most favored location option, from those who attended a meeting by the Parks & Rec, as reported in the Statesman on Jan. 19.
The first concern was the proximity of gunfire reports to the archers. There is a private gun and archery range in Frederickson, Wash. The two ranges are separated by 1,500 feet as measured on Google Maps. I believe there would be little distraction at half that distance, especially if the police presence is diminishing, as reported.
Secondly, there’s environmental concern of copper ammo in the berm. Unless one is doing “snow angels” face down in the dirt, I doubt there would be any health issues. I’ve not heard of this issue being raised when the police have used the facility.
I’d suggest the P&R adopt their favored option. After all, I know of no other city that maintains a quality archery range free to the public. Thank you for not eliminating the range and for expanding it to 80 yards. Hopefully, you’ll consider a covered shooting area for those hot summer afternoons.
Richard Beaver, Boise
Soccer stadium
We have a stadium at BSU, we have the Hawks Stadium, BSU is building a baseball stadium through eminent domain, now we are building a stadium for soccer? All I can say is “wow.” All within a radius of 7 to 7 miles?
Nancy Savage, Boise
Great Americans
Great Americans serve their country in times of war and in times of peace. Great Americans care for their communities and young people, especially those who need it most. Great Americans cherish their fellow citizens and the lands, skies and waters we will pass down to our children. Great Americans stand firm when mocked by those who lack understanding and empathy, even when it hurts. Great Americans reach out to those they might not agree with, to learn more. Mr. Nathan Phillips, Omaha Tribal Elder and youth leader who bravely sang his commitment to these principles near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Saturday, Jan. 19, is one Great American.
Pei-Lin Yu, Boise
Human trafficking
As an Idaho native, I was excited to learn that Sen. Jim Risch has been named chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Among the global issues he will face is the one I care about the most: ending modern-day slavery and human trafficking.
I first learned about modern-day slavery — the horror of tens of millions of children, men and women held in violent servitude — from the Christian organization International Justice Mission. Entire families are enslaved for generations in brick kilns and rice mills in South Asia, working around the clock for no money. I have seen video of young boys on fishing boats in Ghana, sold to brutal boat masters for $50 apiece. These are the issues I hope Chairman Risch highlights at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
I urge Sen. Risch to champion the Global Fund to End Modern Slavery (GFEMS). GFEMS leverages U.S. contributions with resources from other governments, including the United Kingdom and Norway. As the new chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he can do much to prosper the Global Fund in its life-saving mission of freedom and liberty to those around the world who suffer in slavery.
Kim Peake, Eagle
Trump
Isn’t it great to have a president of the United States that is committed to keeping his campaign promises to the citizens that elected him, a president with backbone, a president that is absolutely dedicated to the security of the citizens of the United States. God bless America and God bless our President Donald Trump.
Skip Brandt, Kooskia
Build the wall
This is in response to letter about Donald Trump. Let’s try some truth. Donald Trump does not hate Hispanics. If Trump hated Hispanics he would not want them to have the lowest unemployment ever reported. The Mexican government and its former president are worried about the plight of their poor workers toiling away on American farms, think again. They are worried about one thing: money. Trump wants people to obey our immigration laws. He wants to stop the flow of drugs coming in from Mexico. He wants our country safe. This president has done historic strides to help the Latino community. I stand behind our president and his agenda. Build that wall.
Justine Arons, Eagle
Fulcher’s vote
Russ Fulcher is one of 22 representatives that vote to allow U.S. departure from NATO? You’ve only been in Washington a few weeks and you make this idiotic vote? I see you joined with the so-called Freedom Caucus on this vote. What the heck is wrong with you, Russ? Did you forget everything you learned about European wars while in high school? You didn’t mention that you were Russia-friendly when you ran for office. Way to hand your next opponent an issue to hammer you with in two years.
Ron Reynolds, Boise
