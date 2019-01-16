Letters to the editor: Medicaid, BSU stadiums, hatred

Medicaid
On Nov. 6, 2018, the Medicaid Expansion ballot initiative was passed overwhelmingly by 62 percent of Idaho voters. Sadly, though, even while votes were being counted, members of our Legislature were plotting ways to scuttle it. Then the Idaho Freedom Foundation filed a lawsuit challenging the “constitutionality” of the initiative’s language. Is this “the Idaho way” Governor Little mentioned? As one of the hundreds of volunteers who gathered signatures for the petition, I met uninsured “gap” people with such horrendous, heartbreaking health care stories, it made me want to scream. “How can our legislators turn their backs on so many people in such need?” Despite legislators’ claims, it isn’t about money. They clearly have no problem giving tax breaks and tax incentives to the wealthy or corporations. It’s because they don’t believe people have a right to health care and simply don’t care if they suffer. Their answer is always “get another job.” I doubt my letter will change the minds of our legislators ... but you can. Please contact Little and your legislators and demand that they implement Medicaid expansion as written, without change, as passed by the “will of the people” ... the ones who care.
Tex Beauchamp, Meridian
BSU stadiums
I recently read that BSU wants to replace the blue turf for the sixth time for a cost of $600,000. I also recently read that BSU wants to build a baseball complex for over a million dollars. I also recently read that BSU canceled the wrestling program because it could not justify the cost. I also recently read that BSU pulled out of the city of Boise’s plan to build a community stadium. A stadium that BSU could use for their baseball program. Realistically a baseball program will never pay its own way. Why doesn’t former BSU President Bob Kustra opine that BSU should partner with the city and more sensibly combine funds to build a “community” stadium that would save the state of Idaho from spending unjustified funds for a baseball complex on campus?
Fred DiLorenzo, Boise
Trouble and hatred
Why do so many people complain over and over in the Statesman about the president? Let’s face it. Trump was voted in for president and it is as simple as that. Let it be and give him some respect because he is the president. Some of you people need to get rid of your hatred and dwell on your own self. It gets to the point that a person doesn’t want to pick up the paper anymore. Also political cartoonist Kevin Siers should be ashamed of himself for continuing putting in the paper all the negatives he puts in about Trump. He needs to grow up and take care of his own problems. The world would be a better place if there wasn’t so much negative comments. When you go to church think about what you’re doing and saying — if you do go. Let’s all try and be nice and say nice things about each other and even help each other if possible. God Bless America. Oh, and yes, I am a veteran.
Gary Makovsky, Boise
