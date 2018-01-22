Letters to the editor: shutdown, Idaho delegation, Ugly Americans

Shutdown
Senators Crapo and Risch — you are in the position to end this government shutdown. The Senate Republicans need to convince the majority leader to vote on the same spending bill you already approved back in December. We know the president will veto it, but then you get to do your job of governing and override the veto, without worrying about what the news or a tweet will say about you. Even a primary threat should not impact your vote — you are both well off, and your families will not suffer if you did not get re-elected. However, many of your constituents that are furloughed are not able to pay their mortgage, car payment, child care, medical care, and maybe not even have enough money for food. You are hurting many of your constituents by placing party and politics above people. Your inaction is having a real and negative impact on people — it is time to do your jobs to represent the people of Idaho. End this silly shutdown.
Mark Griffin, Boise
Trump says: “Because of the Democrats’ intransigence on border security and the great importance of safety for our nation ....”
Is “intransigence” not a one-sided capitulation for all others? Where is the negotiation for a middle-ground compromise?
Kristin Stilton, Boise
Idaho delegation
Where is Waldo? I am starting to believe finding Waldo in his many adventures is a lot, lot easier than trying to find the voices of our elected officials: Sen. Jim Risch, Sen. Mike Crapo, Rep. Mike Simpson and Rep. Russ Fulcher. Your silence on the government shutdown, immigration, the Russian situation (it appears there has been a lot of contact with Russia from within the Trump organization), Robert Mueller’s investigation and foreign policy in such areas of possibly pulling out of NATO and a quick exit from Syria is deafening. As an Idahoan I am very interested in knowing where you all stand and how you are representing all residents of this great state and country. It appears from your silence that you are blindly following the direction of some exhibited incompetency from the Trump administration and the Republican Party. Please speak your individual voices and let us, who put you in your positions, know where you stand. As of right now, I can’t find you or hear you.
Les Curvey, Meridian
Ugly Americans
The recent ugly incident involving high school students at the Lincoln Memorial is foreshadowed by the “HAT” and the “Make America Great Again” movement. The MAGA movement is a horrific role model for these students and our children. When I see a MAGA hat it conveys racism, building walls and everything that is ugly about America. I have struggled to find the perfect adjective to describe my disgust for the actions of Trump and his supporters, but “Ugly American” fits. The Wikipedia definition of “Ugly American” is “loud, arrogant, demeaning, thoughtless, ignorant and ethnocentric behavior of American citizens mainly abroad, but also at home.” Ugly America has found a home in Trump’s hollow MAGA mantra. Let’s come together as a nation and forever crush Trump’s “Ugly American” movement at the ballot box in 2020.
Kurt Smith, Boise
