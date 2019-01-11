Letters to the editor: Mandatory sentences, divided nation, Trump, shutdown

Mandatory sentencing
In support of Ilana Rubel and Bryan Zollinger’s guest opinion “Idaho must reform its mandatory sentencing for drugs”: Most people who (ab)use tobacco, alcohol and/or illegal drugs, any of these three, started experimenting by their early teens, too young to make a mature decision, not understanding how the substance(s) could affect their lives. All of these substances have extreme effects on health and life expectancy. From this perspective, it would seem that drug abuse/addiction would be viewed as a medical issue.
Incarceration is less cost effective than treatment, the humane solution that works. I know this to be true. I was a social worker in a rehab program in Seattle funded by King County that had a 95 percent success rate. Jurisdictions where drugs have been decriminalized have not seen an increase in crime. Education has resulted in a decrease in tobacco use. Formerly, a third of all adults used tobacco; then it dropped to around 15 percent. Something similar could happen through education if drugs were decriminalized. Decriminalization would stop the flow of drugs into the country. These changes would require legislators having open minds to the possibilities of improving outcomes and lives not being destroyed.
Fran Collette, Boise
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Divided nation
It’s difficult to understand the rationale of American voters. They wring their hands because the nation is bitterly divided and then elect politicians who’ve mastered the art of dividing the country.
Both political parties are quick learners when elective office is at stake. After watching entrepreneurs pack sport stadiums with passionate fans who’re proudly wearing red or blue jerseys and screaming for defeat of their bitter rivals, they quickly adopted this strategy.
Elections are now political game days. Both parties built a base of loyal supporters and easily convinced them that rivals with a different political view are un-American and dangerous to democracy.
They hold debates to discuss policy differences that routinely turn into mud-slinging, character assignation attacks. “Win at any cost” has become their team slogans and one party prefers avoiding any possibility of loss by “locking up” the opponent.
Democracy would be the winner if we replaced the two-party system with one “USA” Party, but don’t trust politicians to fix anything.
They fought a civil war to abolish slavery and unite the country, all America got for the lives lost was de facto slavery (segregation) and increased (states’ rights) to ensure we remained the Divided States of America.
Alston Jones, Boise
Donald Trump
Let’s try some truth — Trump not only loves to hate, he’s good at it. He’s particularly fond of hating Hispanics. I am more than sure he hates our 2-year-old great-granddaughter because her mother is Hispanic. The president of the United States of America, the most powerful man in the world, hates a 2-year-old. I hope this kind of hate is not what will make America great again.
Roy Lunsford, Kuna
Shutdown
We are now in the fourth week of a government shutdown that is wreaking havoc with the daily lives of almost a million government workers. Both sides are carefully monitoring the polls to see who the public blames more. There is no doubt Donald Trump chose to initiate a government shutdown as a bargaining chip. He said he was proud to do it. He is not the first president to do this. Several of his predecessors have done it before. It is unethical, unfair and damaging to our country to engage in this type of extortion, and the problem is that neither side has any skin in the game. Thus a perverse reward structure has emerged in which both sides believe that the winning strategy is to be the ones who are willing to turn a blind eye to the struggles and of government workers for the longest period of time and to not yield an inch. It is up to us, the American people, to make it abundantly clear to our representatives, whether they are Democrat, Republican or Independent, that we find this lack of courage and leadership abhorrent. Contact your representatives and demand that they reopen the government now.
Steven Messenger, Meridian
Comments