Letters to the editor: Mining, campaign signs, library, shutdown, Foothills, Trump

Mining proposal
New mining proposal for Salmon River Canyon — Julie Hopkins is the one to ask for information at the Forest Service, 208-756-5283, Julie.hopkins@usda.gov.
Less than three acres impacted, with new road constructed and holes drilled in 26 locations?
Commencing in spring 2019 and “final reclamation” anticipated by fall of this same year? Are you assuming absolutely nothing will be found at any of these sites? I would think this company would not be drilling holes, at 19 sites, by helicopter, to just then pack up and leave.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Access to the drill rig sites is by Colson Creek Road which was destroyed by erosion after the last fire in 2012. There has been no interest on the part of the Forest Service to repair this road. Who will pay for it now?
The canyon below is the Salmon River Canyon. It is remarkable you say nothing about the long-term effects on the river and the river road, which the FS has fought mightily against maintaining in the winter.
Please give more information. Something that indicates you are thinking beyond test holes. Who is this company? Are they U.S.-based? Who pays for road construction and maintenance? Who pays for cleanup?
Barbara Harp, Mackay
Campaign signs
Two months after the election, “Vote for me” signs are still cluttering up the scenery. Why should we trust them to represent us in the government if we can’t even trust them to clean up after themselves?
Charles L. Yates, Caldwell
Linda Bowen’s letter
Bravo, Linda Bowen. I loved your letter to the editor on Sunday, Jan. 13, calling on Senator Crapo to take action for researched solutions. I have a question for you — can you pretty please run for office? I will design your logo and print materials, campaign for you, whatever you need. This is based solely on your letter to the editor, I think it was that good. Well said, Linda.
Stephanie Inman-Tsourmas, Boise
Build the library
It is pretty simple: For professors, it is publish or perish. For businesses, it is innovate or go bankrupt. For cities, it is invest or stagnate.
Without a doubt Boise has been discovered, so now is the time for us to invest in our city and make it attractive for years to come. Building the proposed library should be part of that investment.
I was none too happy when the crosstown Connector went in, thinking that Boise didn’t need it. Imagine today’s traffic problems (which we have) if it hadn’t been built. Think of Boise 20 years from now, when COMPASS predicts Ada County will have over 650,000 people. We need to be investing in our community, our schools, our roads – but also our library.
For those who are focused on The Cabin and hate the idea of it moving, I hope you realize that moving it to Julia Davis Park allows it to maintain its great mission while giving our world-class city a chance to build a world-class library for our future. Please join with me and support this great opportunity.
Brenton Kidder, Boise
Shutdown
To our senators — Mitch McConnell is destroying America.
The Senate passed bills to open the government unanimously in December. The new House passed those bills on Jan. 3 and sent them back. McConnell is refusing to bring them up for votes. Because he says Trump doesn’t want them.
This isn’t how government goes. The Legislative is an equal branch of government, not a rubber stamp, and not a gatekeeper for the president.
Since Mitch has chained himself to Trump like a protester to a tree, it is past time to get out the bolt cutters.
Yes, you, Republicans. Sign discharge petitions to bypass Mitch. Pass the bills. If Trump vetoes, override. Get this country working again.
If you do not do this, you are the enemies of America, vandals tearing down our republic, enslaving “essential” workers and destroying lives and our economy.
Do your job.
Nancy Parker, Caldwell
Foothills trails
Berlin’s fell, China’s endures, Trump’s may rise; however, perhaps more apposite for readers of this comment is to look no further than the mostly public Foothills of Boise to observe the human desire to overcome barriers. Authorized agencies attempt annual actions aimed at ardent asset abusing armed anthropoids. Alliteration aside, my comment has nothing to do with apes or firearms, and I suspect Californians are not readily blamed. (Not defending them.) I’m referring to signs and fences intended to protect our community’s trail assets. I’m aware of an occurrence when trail users chose to ignore signs and fences; instead members of our community demonstrated liberty and mankind’s resistance to obstacles; they simply crossed over or went around the impediment. Fact is there were no out-of-state license plates to be seen in the parking lot, nor a 2C. Fences fail. Walls wane.
Steven Ross, Boise
Shutdown
It’s not politics — It’s Government 101 and Business 101.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) or the Chief Elected Officer (CEO) is ultimately responsible for the operation of the executive branch of government.
The “Wall Project” is costing 800,000 current employees and their families and the economic multiplier probably in excess of 2 million Americans adversely affected today. The most optimistic assumptions show a return for possibly thousands of Americans benefiting many years in the future.
In today’s terms 100 percent of our physical security perimeter is being compromised. On the cybersecurity front, the greatest threat is from insiders being compromised. We have created 800,000 potential insider threat vulnerabilities today.
1. The Chief Elected Officer is responsible.
2. The project shows that the potential future value falls far short of paying for itself as the present value costs far exceeds any projected benefit.
3. From a security standpoint, again the marginal improvement to future security is far outweighed by the present degradation of both our physical and cybersecurity profiles.
4. It is the responsibility of the Legislative Branch to provide oversight and strategic direction.
Mike Teller, Boise
Trump
I am a 70-year-old Republican concerned for our party and nation.
It is time for our senators, Mike Crapo and James Risch, to join with their Republican colleagues to counsel the president that it is time to resign. We allowed a family connected to corruption and criminality into our party, and now they inhabit the White House.
Recently, Fox News’ Judge Napolitano stated the latest findings of the federal court reveal that Paul Manafort shared election data with a person sourced in Russian intelligence. The judge said this constitutes collusion: further investigation may lead to the crime of conspiracy.
An early visitor (1830) to our country and a respecter of our democracy feared that if Americans became corrupted, they might eventually opt for a “soft despotism.” A leader would come forth to flatter with “popular untruths.” We have reached that point.
The president diverts public attention by staging unnecessary crises. He has lied or changed his facts 6,000 times while in office (Politifact). His leadership has weakened our position in the world, and emboldened our enemies. His current shutdown of government disrupts the lives of workers, their families, businesses and farmers.
Pray for wisdom for our leaders, the president, too.
Fred N. Banks, Moscow
Comments