Letters to the editor: factual analysis, journalism, unions, shutdown, Trump

Factual analysis
As our political parties fight over illegal immigration, and in particular the need to enforce our southern border, most of the emphasis is on emotional issues, and generalizations regarding our values, sprinkled with specific instances of alleged injustice and tragic outcomes. Sound bites are far more prevalent than factual analysis.
It has been my experience over many years that reasonable people will tend to reach a consensus if they agree on the underlying facts. For example, does some type of physical barrier inhibit illegal border crossing and to what extent? How have existing barriers performed?
The analysis of the above question leads to other questions that are reasonable offshoots and relevant to a final comprehensive policy conclusion. These might include: Do different barriers work better in different circumstances? What additional infrastructure and/or technology is appropriate? What are the unintended consequences?
The United States is blessed with incredible diagnostic and analytical talent. We have the ability to determine the best way to achieve the desired outcome in most situations. Rather than the current ranting that is so obviously driven by political motives and preconceived biases, let expert factual analysis (communicated with fairness and transparency) be the cornerstone of our policies.
John Westwater, Eagle
Journalism
Thanks for Beetle Bailey. Your editorial cartoons are spot on. The Trump administration is the most corrupt, inept, racist, fear-mongering group to ever be in the White House. The CIC is the leading grafter and con man who lies almost every time he opens his mouth. Keep up the good journalism.
Monroe Bradley, Boise
Time for unions
Timing is everything, and it’s the perfect time for unions to step back into the spotlight. Imagine the impact of any major union declaring solidarity with federal workers and striking. Short of that, offering financial assistance to those federal workers. Come on, unions, show what you can do for workers who are being used.
Kevin Geraghty, Boise
Shutdown
Governmental scam — the only reason the government is offering that tax returns will still be processed is because if it’s closed, the government won’t get your money. It has nothing to do with helping the people with needed money. It’s their paychecks they need, not some measly one-time check months down the line. I bet you that your check from the IRS will not come early; in fact I bet it’s late or delayed. But if you owe, they will want it yesterday, and penalize you if it’s late. It’s your money they want, not giving you the money you are owed.
Tim L. Tanton, Boise
Donald Trump
I would be so proud right now if the Republicans in our state would put our people, our country, first on their agenda. Trump is acting like a spoiled child. Do you think Putin is proud of him? Trump is causing hate in our country. Is this what the president is supposed to do? I wonder if his family is still getting paid.
We have lost respect all over the world. Rules need to be kept. You know like handing over their tax returns before they are allowed to run for the position.
Why does Trump think other people work at the White House? He never discusses anything with anyone else.
Mitch McConnell is helping Trump. Congress has forgotten the people of this country. Party first.
We older people that have lived through better, we know better and we are scared. Trump is so sick.
Judy Knight, Boise
Comments