Letters to the editor: Idaho politics, Kuna development, shutdown

“… 2019 will be a year of marked change at the Idaho Capitol.” I beg to differ. Little is Otter 2.0, continuing Otter’s lack of vision and parochial attitudes. Agribusiness, IACI and IFF will continue to call the shots. Neoliberal (somewhat similar to trickle-down) economics, which has enriched the few while decimating the middle class, impoverishing the working class and the working poor, will continue.
Issues of great importance to working families and women such as paid family leave, affordable child care, comprehensive family planning/reproductive rights, and equal opportunity and pay continue to garner little Republican support. Adding the words will likewise garner little support in the face of ill-informed conservative religious opposition.
The rural domination of Idaho politics, and prohibition of allowing local decisions on local option taxes will continue, and the talk is, the Republicans will try to pack the reapportionment commission. The “reefer madness” mentality will continue. Sixty-two percent of Americans favor legalization, 89 percent favor medicinal access, 33 states have medical programs, Congress approved industrial hemp, but the Idaho Legislature knows better. While our legislators are intelligent people, they are crippled by willful ignorance, stemming from absolute adherence to a narrow and faulty world view.
Tim Teater, Boise
For years, Kuna has been quietly acquiring easements and key land holdings that have culminated a proposed 1,000-acre land grab. City planners, guided by Arizona developer M3 Companies, have laid out a new city in agricultural land in rural southwest Ada County. The development is a massive multi-unit subdivision 5 miles from the city at Falcon Crest Golf Course. Phase 1 will build over 2,300 houses and eventually, the city will allow the developer to build out over 7,000 homes, many at a density of 12 homes/acre. We the residents of rural Ada County can’t do anything to stop a big Arizona developer and the city officers we don’t elect from bringing 2,000-7,000 homes to an area that has a density of 1 home/7 acres. The city of Kuna hasn’t done any planning for impacts to roads, schools (Kuna schools are maxed as it is), police, fire and water. The city proposed to drill two wells in this area, potentially robbing our home wells and irrigation wells. But they won’t hold progress to test for impacts to our wells and our community. The city of Kuna planners and M3 Companies have offered neighbors a new version of urban sprawl.
Tyler Dibble, Kuna
I know Senators Crapo and Risch don’t like big government, and I’m sure they don’t like debt either. Government has its uses, but when it overspends, we the people pay the price — either through increased taxes or more debt. So why are they not opposed to wasting $5 billion on a useless border wall? I’m all for national security, but any middle-schooler can tell you that walls are a thing of the past, especially 1,500-mile ones that are costly and impractical. Why not use that $5 billion to pay off debt or issue more tax cuts instead of wasting it? They may think their constituents support the wall, but we don’t. We support responsible use of government funds and an end to the government shutdown.
Nathaniel Lanza, Boise
