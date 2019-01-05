Letters to the editor: Vicky McIntyre, nuke waste, shutdown

Vicky McIntyre
As a Canyon County resident, I thank Vicky McIntyre for eight years of service to Ada County as the Ada County treasurer. Do Ada County residents know that Ms. McIntyre is retired Jan. 11? Did Ada County offer any recognition for Vicky for years of service and accomplishments as the Ada County treasurer? No. I heard of Ms. McIntyre’s woes after reading in local newspapers that she had used a county credit card for attending a hockey game while out of state on a business trip representing Ada County. The newspaper information was confusing but my opinions and questions are listed: Vicky McIntyre must not be a yes man/woman for the Ada County powerful? The Ada County commissioners and clerk are unhappy with Ms. McIntyre about something so they want to destroy her reputation? The Ada County clerk should have handled the trumped-up charges against McIntyre in house, but no, the clerk went to the state attorney general? Did Ada County commissioners and clerk ignore any request for financial assistance from the Ada County Treasure’s Office?
Eldon Betz, Nampa
Nuclear waste
Idaho voters remain misinformed on nuclear issues.
I challenge Lawrence Wasden or anyone to find any lie from me. I quote official documents.
Politicians agreed to leave 90 percent of plutonium buried. Court ruled politicians originally wanted all plutonium removed and no new on-site plutonium dumps for new projects. Stunningly, “Late in the negotiations, the State ceded the point.”
Why does Brad Little claim buried plutonium is “all gone’ when Idaho “ceded the point”?
Wasden recently misinformed Mid Snake Water Commissioners, claiming, “Under the agreement, the liquid waste must be removed by 2035.”
Wasden could stop all spent fuel shipments because liquid sodium treatment never started in 2001, nor finished in 2012.
Why would Wasden not enforce E-9?
E. Treatment and Transfer of Existing Wastes at INEL
5. Calcination of Sodium-Bearing Wastes. DOE shall commence calcination of sodium-bearing liquid high-level wastes by June 1, 2001. DOE shall complete calcination of sodium-bearing liquid high-level wastes by Dec. 31, 2012.
9. The sole remedy for DOE’s failure to meet any of the deadlines or requirements set forth in this section shall be the suspension of DOE spent fuel shipment to INEL as set forth in Section K.1.
( https://www.deq.idaho.gov/media/550338-1995_Settlement_Agreement.pdf )
Peter Rickards, Twin Falls
Shutdown
Sen. Mike Crapo, both houses agreed to exactly the same funding only a few weeks apart. The emerging crisis for national security is for the people who serve America’s security interests on the border, at airports, Secret Service, ATF, parks, prisons, the IRS, etc. How is this good policy to ask them to work with the distraction of financial instability?
Canceled medical appointments because we cannot afford the co-pay or the amount not covered by insurance. The HOA fees are due as is a car payment, insurance and the mortgage. A yard sale might earn enough for groceries, but it won’t help with the bigger bills, and our creditors won’t waive payments, late fees or the ding to our credit.
Government employees are prohibited from the appearance of partisanship. They can’t get unemployment if they have to report to work, and they can’t look for ways to generate extra income without prior approval.
Both sides here have the power to end this, but neither has any stake in the lives of the people affected by the shutdown, nor do they share in our plight. Please call a vote, override the veto if necessary, but end this. Please.
Kimberlie V. Smith, Boise
