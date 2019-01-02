Letters to the editor: Trump’s wall, first bill, Trump

Trump’s wall
The president has publicly stated that he has the power, by declaring a “national emergency,” to bypass the Congress and appropriate revenues for the construction of a wall along the Southern border. He went on to say that his administration can invoke eminent domain to acquire private property upon which to build the wall. So, by a subjective declaration that a “threat to national security” exists, the president has effectively stated that the Constitution of the United States does not apply to his administration: specifically Article I Sections 7 and 8 of the U.S. Constitution regarding congressional power to raise revenue and borrow money, and Article IV of the Bill of Rights regarding search and seizure. This blatant disregard for what is fundamental to the character of the United States should cause concern on the part of every citizen of this country. If the executive is allowed to cherry pick, without contest, what components of the Constitution are valid and applicable to their administration, then we no longer reside in a republic but have devolved into at best an oligarchy and at worst a plutocracy — 230 years on, this would seem very, very far from what the Founding Fathers intended.
Frederic Abt, Boise
Donald Trump
United States President Donald Trump has frequently stated: “Let’s make America great again.”
If President Trump would resign, America would have hope to become great again, and it would save time and money rather than the expense of impeachment. President Richard Nixon resigned under similar circumstances.
George Bambauer, Boise
First bill
Huffington Post just listed the first bill the new Democratic Congress is submitting to President Trump for his signature.
It has many features in it that President Trump campaigned on, “draining the swamp.” Yet he has already informed them that he will veto the bill. Why? Is it due to the fact that he has to submit tax returns for the last 10 years? If so, what does he have to hide? Is it because nonprofits now have to list who contributes to them? Is it due to the fact that no longer can shell offshore companies make contributions? Is President Trump against federal contractors being banned for two years from accepting jobs from these companies that they gave mega-contracts to?
There are so many things in the new bill that support the Constitution that it makes a person wonder why a good American would be against it. Don’t you want to know who is giving large sums of money to your representatives? Will there be a payback to these large contributors?
Read for yourself and you decide.
Jerry Johnson, Payette
