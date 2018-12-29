Letters to the editor: Thank you, Trump’s wall, bear baiting

Thank you from the Littles
Since election day on Nov. 6, individuals across the state have been deeply engaged in the process toward the peaceful transfer of power. It’s a hallmark of government in our United States.
Many people assume new responsibilities within our government during this period of transition. May they have much strength of purpose. We wish them well.
This is also a time when many dedicated individuals leave their positions. We extend to them our thanks and gratitude. We wish them well.
Our Idaho National Guard planned two important events this past weekend — the 48th State of Idaho Inauguration and Inaugural Ball.
Our National Guard members are combat ready, trained in homeland security and emergency response. They are also tasked with the inauguration responsibilities. They have been in the planning process for these events for well over a year. The events were tailored for the specific elected officials following the Nov. 6 election.
These events are under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Michael Garshak, the adjutant general of the Idaho Guard. The Inauguration Committee consisted of Col. Britt Vanshur, Col. Thomas Rasmussen, Col. David Dahle, Lt. Col. Timothy Slemp, Lt. Col. Paul Boice, Maj. Christopher Borders, Chief Master Sgt. Cynthia Krapff, and Cheryl Miller. Together with the subcommittee members and supporting organizations, two wonderful events were created, which will remain in our collective memory and shared history.
Special thanks to Cheryl Miller for her volunteer work with ticket sales. Special thanks to retiring Protocol Officer Cindy Krapff.
It was an extraordinary weekend. We are deeply grateful.
Gov. Brad and first lady Teresa Little, Boise
Thank you
I am a disabled Navy veteran. I am a patron of the Golden Corral dining facility. The food is good and plentiful and the employees are very helpful. The Saturday before Christmas, I was at the Golden Corral to get some food to go. I got my food to go and went up to the registers to pay for my meal. The next thing I know, a lovely employee by the name of Leonora came up and paid for my food. I was surprised by this gesture as this was the second time she had done this surprising gesture. A couple of months ago, one of the managers paid for my meal. This was a great surprise for me then. I want to commend the Golden Corral for the excellent and helpful employees they have and the great food they serve.
Martin Davis, Boise
Trump’s wall
If Donald Trump wants the wall, let him pay for it with his own money. He says he is so rich, then use it to build the wall.
Dale Entrikin, Boise
Border wall
Regarding the Jan. 1 letter from Katherine Zuckerman on the border wall. She’s right that all of us people who are in favor of building the border wall should pay for it. And all of you people who are for illegals should pay for their care, schools, doctors, rent, food, transportation, drugs, alcohol, prisons. Can we get you to agree to that, Katherine?
Nick Bateman, Garden Valley
Bear baiting
To bait or not to bait bears.
I have an idea — just don’t do it. Why hunt animals or birds at all? They all walk and fly in beauty.
Hunting is not a sport. In a sport, the other side knows what’s happening. Animals and birds are innocent. They are all part of the web of life. Hunter, become a C.O. You will respect yourself so much more.
Mary E. Welty, Boise
