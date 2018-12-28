Letters to the editor: #MeToo, Trump bias, ‘pro-life’

#MeToo
In response Ms. Myk’l Schmidt’s letter of Dec. 16, blaming “toxic masculinity” for everything negative in our “culture” from mass homicide, to lack of character, I submit the following: Ms. Schmidt and her “me too” fellow students should first remember that it has been the”toxic males” of this society who have fought and died opposing other “toxic males” in every war in our history which has thankfully, resulted in our having a history. Second, Ms. Schmidt should look at the article on page 8B of that edition, which speaks to the results of her proposed effort to teach men to “deal with emotions in a healthy way.” It is clear from that report, that this silly approach and those like it, result in economic and social discrimination against women, rather than an increase in “character.” I am also wondering what class at BSU (“a 200 course”) this lady is crediting with advocating her philosophy. Is our tax money being used for advancing gender discrimination? No surprise if so. What is most obvious about her advocacy of male child brainwashing, is that Ms. Schmidt may be exhibiting the danger of “toxic feminism.”
Jim C. Harris, Boise
Donald Trump
According to Rasmussen’s latest numbers Trump’s approval is at 51 percent while Obama at this same point was only 47 percent.
You would never know that if you read the Statesman, especially the political cartoons.
Between Nov 1-25, 2018, 15 of the cartoons in the print edition centered on attacking Trump. In six other issues a cartoon in the Extra section attacked him making 21 out of 25 days of extreme bias against Trump in this one feature. Only two days lacked cartoons that didn’t attempt to make Trump or Republicans look bad.
During this period there was not one cartoon that placed a Democrat politician in a negative light.
Now let us go back three years (November 2015) when Obama was president during this same month. Surely the cartoons gave him a bad time also, right?
Obama was only mentioned three times in the 25 days. Nothing was mean-spirited and one cartoon even presented him as an heroic James Bond figure. Nine cartoons were anti Republican and two were anti Trump, all going easy on the Democrats.
It looks to me that the Statesman is right at the head of the pack in promoting bias against our president.
Joseph J. Dewey, Boise
‘Pro-life’
January marks the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. While abortion is important, there’s other ways to be “pro-life.” Mentor a child so a suicide is prevented. Do prison ministry so inmates, once released, don’t commit a crime that incurs the death penalty. Visit the sick. Stop gossiping, because those you gossip about deserve a full life, too. Feed the hungry so they neither die physically or spiritually because it feels like no one cares. Wish someone who looks exhausted a nice day. Do something about domestic abuse, particularly that of children. Being “pro-life” is about more than just avoiding death. It means alleviating the misery that life can incur. Jesus said he came to give us life in all its fullness. Love others. Pray. Be merciful.
Bryn C. Hayes, Boise
