Letters to the editor: Library, border wall, wars

New library
A thought about the new library: To be honest, I don’t really have an opinion one way or the other on the new downtown library, but I must admit, I love all the new development in Boise. I think it’s in the best interest of the city to move forward. I’d just like to interject an idea that no one has really addressed. Will libraries become more like museums in the future? It’s inevitable that in the next few decades, libraries will go online. Books will not be printed on paper. Instead, they will be downloaded and read on tablets. That may be a difficult concept for people of my generation to understand. There’s nothing like the look and feel of a beautifully bound book. The practicality of online libraries, however, cannot be denied. It will put the knowledge of the world at everyone’s fingertips. When planning for the future, it’s important to be realistic about our future needs.
Carol Benz, Boise
Border wall
Katherine Zuckerman wrote on New Year’s Day to propose that those who support a border wall should be taxed to pay for the wall. That is a great idea, as far as it goes. Those who support a border wall should be taxed to pay for it. Those who do not support a border wall should also be taxed whatever is necessary to pay for the medical care, food stamps, housing assistance and all other government handouts provided to illegal aliens crossing our borders and seeking subsidized sanctuary in the United States. They should also be taxed whatever is necessary to pay for the apprehension, prosecution and incarceration of those illegal aliens who commit felonious crimes after entering the United States. Those supporting a border wall should be exempt from such taxes just as those who do not support a border wall would be exempt from the tax to build a wall. That way, everyone wins ... (or loses).
Allen Morse, Meridian
Out of wars
I, for one, am in total agreement with President Trump and getting out of the pits we’ve been fighting in for as long as 17 years. We lost Vietnam after some 12 years, Korea wasn’t a win, now this waste of lives and money going on seemingly forever.
The USA came out of military relative obscurity for World War II and we defeated two nations with some brains behind them, now we can’t win against trash whose only intelligence is to kill as many good people as they can. So far three enemies in Afghanistan — Taliban, al-Qaida and ISIS, all over the place.
Think of how much good could be done for American people with the wasted money if it ends. Beginning with a start at health care for Americans.
Of course the hawks in government can’t stand to see us get out — but get out now, stop the waste of lives, limbs and by suicide. Enough — we are not winning. How long must it go on? If Trump is for real, get us out now or soon.
Ed Davis, Sr., Boise
