Letters to the editor: Teacher shortage, medical industry, immigration

Teacher shortage
Recently there was an article addressing the teacher shortage/issue in Idaho. We moved from Arizona to Idaho in 2015. At that point I was a retired teacher with 32 years of experience; however, I was still teaching for a community college back in Arizona. I have well over 300 college credits, a current fingerprint clearance card, and passed various proficiency tests in Arizona. I decided I would like to get a teaching certificate in Idaho, simply to substitute, because I love to teach. If you have a certificate, you make $20 more per day. To substitute with a certificate, I would make a mere $10/hour.
Granted, I had to pay substantially for the certificate, but I also had to pay for fingerprint clearance for the state and for every district in which I wanted to substitute. What? Why would the state require a fingerprint clearance, and then each district require the exact same clearance? Why can’t you share the results?
The biggest issue, even though my Arizona proficiency results were 98 percent for math and reading, I was required to take a math and reading course. Forget it, Idaho. Idaho needs to reassess their rules and procedures for educators.
Jeanne Cridebring, Caldwell
Medical industry
What kind of medical provider greets a patient with one hand extended while the other hand clutches the treatment syringe? What kind of doctor does not return phone calls to patients “under any circumstances”? The answer may be in how most of today’s providers fall short of satisfying their patients
Toxic doctor/patient relationships are bewildering as today’s average physician has detached himself far from the patient he treats. While hopeful of a successful path of treatment, patients are often left with the perception that their provider is deluded with condescension and a lack of altruism. Organizational dynamics dictates that the higher one ascends in a business, the greater the number of mechanisms in place to shield upper-echelon personnel from unruly or simply inquisitive people. Yet such a scheming practice renders the organization dispassionate and uncaring; a not-so-acceptable attribute of a patient-centered industry like health care. Medical providers are the products of the larger problem of duplicitous conduct by the health care industry. The medical industry (yes, it is indeed an industry) should recognize such occurrences among its employees, and when it does, make corrections accordingly.
Louis N. Yannotta, Eagle
Immigration
The issue of immigration is never-ending. While all I hear about it is that the border is the problem that a wall will fix or pathways to citizenship. Allowing anyone to enter by claiming asylum before an immigration hearing is part of the problem. The catch-and-release policy allows the phony asylum immigrants to disappear into our population and ignore our immigration courts.
Wrong.
These illegal immigrants are a sad group, but their countries need to apply the fix, not just the USA. A big part of the problem is overpopulation in the central and southern American countries. The probation of contraceptives is what I see as the main problem. If these countries could supply and use contraceptives, then eventually the populations would become sustainable and poverty would be reduced, and so would illegal immigration. This helps reduce abortions everywhere. No conception also equals no abortion. The cost of contraceptives far outweighs the cost of overpopulation and abortions.
I may seem a little selfish by thinking that the United States Constitution is for our citizens and legal residents, not the whole world, and should not apply to illegals.
Thomas B. Norris, Meridian
