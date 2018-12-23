Letters to the editor: Civility, Trump, biotech companies

Civility
Abraham Lincoln, two years before the Civil War was over, lamented in his Gettysburg Address at the condition and temperament of this newly founded nation, wondering whether “this nation or any other nation conceived in liberty could long endure.”
Many today wonder if our current nation conceived in liberty can long endure, particularly when its citizens and leaders use their constitutional freedoms and rights to bash, malign and verbally trash and ridicule one another.
Ted Stewart, in his book “Seven Tipping Points,” made a strong case that fewer than 5 percent of all the people who have ever lived have lived under conditions that we could call “free.”
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The great American experiment is being tested today. We are a house divided, trying to see who has the strongest whip hand. We name-call, malign and bash one another over a “wall.” Communication, even among our highest elected officials, is caustic, bitter, divisive, disingenuous and mean-spirited.
It is time to heal up the wounds, turn the other cheek and learn to be our better selves. If we don’t, we will come to be known as the Divided States of America.
Morris Bastian, Boise
Donald Trump
When I thought that I had seen and heard it all from President Trump, he lowered his bar even lower recently, if that is possible. He claimed that Democrats are responsible for the recent deaths of two children at the southern border. The man truly knows no shame or bounds. I am truly appalled by his constant juvenile rants and lies. It is an embarrassment for our country.
Trump is trying to use the unfortunate deaths of two children to bolster his own position. I have observed quite a few despicable people in my life, but none of them hold a candle to the depths that this man seems capable of plumbing. We had a brief respite while Trump went to Iraq over Christmas after being shamed into it. Of course, he did use that opportunity to toot his own agenda when it was supposed to be about the troops. He also lied to them about a 10 percent raise that he claimed that he garnered for them.
Donald Trump is very simply unfit to hold the office of president. That he has created impeachable offenses is not really in doubt. When will Republicans quit covering for him?
Robert Bruce, Eagle
Biotech companies
Why doesn’t Boise have a biotech company? Honestly. Micron and HP have been making smart moves bringing in young, creative, Ph.D. talent from across the globe. There’s a lot of young talent that Boise is missing out on in the biotech field. It’s a city with a population of 200K plus, but it’s run by businesses that bring in people from outside Boise. I’ve lived in Boise for a decade. Married, and raising kids here. Finished my degree at BSU (Ph.D. biomolecular sciences), and still wondering where the jobs are. There’s an incredible amount of young scientists in the Treasure Valley that shouldn’t be overlooked in the biotech world. Finding a job with our degree is difficult in Boise. I get it. We chose this degree. We also chose it to be in positions off the lab bench. We chose it to open opportunities that could impact our community.
Hunter Covert, Boise
Comments