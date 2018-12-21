Letters to the editor: Border wall, GOP, bear baiting, storage closets

Border wall
I am so sick of the “wall” I have had it up to “here.” If the president wants it so badly, he should pay for it himself. I’m sure he could find a way.
Susan Scott, Meridian
Border wall
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The $5 billion request for a border wall amounts to .1 percent of the 2019 $4.407 trillion budget. Congress is fighting over 1/10 of a cent of every dollar in the whole budget. Surely national security is more important than some other functions of federal government. Congress can cut entire budget items and government functions (look for the unconstitutional ones). Or take .1 percent out of every budget. Or structure the percentage proportionately to the total budget for each agency.
Or (what I consider the best solution) Congress can reduce foreign aid to countries who have their murderers, thieves, drug pushers, rapists and human traffickers in our prisons for crimes committed against U.S. citizens. Reduce those countries’ aid commensurate with the annual cost of the U.S. housing their criminals in our jails.
I’ll bet Congress can find $5 billion by applying one or more of these budget solutions. How many more U.S. citizens will be harmed because some members of Congress ignore the reality of the adverse impact of our porous southern border? Fund and build the wall.
Evalyn Bennett, Salmon
Salvaging GOP
Here is an idea on how we can salvage the future of the GOP: Step away from the Trump abyss. Nominate a Republican for 2020 who has (1) a moral compass; (2) took and passed a civics course; (3) understands basic economics; (4) wasn’t a draft dodger; (5) is willing to defend the Constitution as written; and (6) the list goes on and on ....
Rather than suffer through an impeachment process, let’s start fresh and let America know that Republicans actually have the interests of country at heart.
Let Trump know that there are solid Republicans standing by and encourage him to face his crimes privately instead of watching both houses of Congress and the next administration go solidly Democratic for at least eight years.
My elected officials are in position to effect positive change; otherwise the remaining Republican members of Congress will be scrambling for new careers. And being obstructionists and fighting the next Democratic administration just for sport will be the nail in coffin for the party.
I urge them to do something constructive or be on the defensive until the demographics of the country shift to make the Republican Party a footnote in history books.
Russell Dodd, Boise
Bear baiting
Having read the ridiculous article on bear baiting I feel compelled to speak out. I am a fifth-generation Idahoan, a hunter and most importantly an individual who spent years studying ursid biology at the University of Idaho. Far from being unethical, bear baiting greatly lessens the chances of accidental taking of sows with cubs and provides closer, more accurate and humane kills. This ill-advised idea of banning bear baiting is being pushed by animal rights extremists, many with an agenda to end all hunting. I, along with many other responsible hunters, will aggressively fight this. If you agree, please write your elected representatives and put an end to this bad idea.
Orvull Taylor, Meridian
Dangerous drivers
I’m a school bus driver, and we recently finished work two days before Christmas for Christmas break.
Not only am I sickened by the behavior of people during the holidays; I’m also ashamed of some of my fellow human beings. The pure greed and total disregard for others I witnessed has caused me to lose more and more faith in the human race.
I sincerely hope this behavior changes because I cannot stand living in a world so full of selfish, hateful people. I’ve lost my love of the holidays because of it all. Please people, put the phones down and don’t be so selfish. Cars and trucks aren’t idiot-proof; put other people’s lives ahead of your phone calls and texts.
Robert Vincent, Boise
Storage closets
As the Christmas trees are now being taken down, I propose that home designers and builders consider the creation of a Christmas tree and holiday closet in new construction. It should be big enough with a wide, tall door for a large artificial, and completely decorated, Christmas tree, and shelves for all the house and household decorations, for Christmas, Halloween and the other holiday decorations you would store. Then each year, the completely decorated tree can be wheeled out and plugged in. Such a convenience might be useful for other special occasions, birthdays, etc. It would not be suitable for real tree lovers, but the next owners might appreciate it. Regardless, everyone needs a big storage space.
Fritz Dixon, Meridian
Comments