Letters to the editor: Yellow dots, power and corruption, Trump

Yellow dots
Stop yellow dot trip hazards. ACHD has placed hundreds of trip-and-fall hazards all over Ada County this year. They have plans to place thousands more in the coming years.
Truncated domes, those yellow obstacles set into the concrete sidewalk ramps at street corners otherwise known as detectable warnings, are not required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. ACHD and other municipal entities have been misapplying the ADA and DOT requirements. The only places these truncated domes are required are at public transit facilities and raised transit platforms. They are not required on street corners, even if they are built using federal funds.
Those yellow truncated domes are supposed to help the visually impaired recognize a curb ramp. Many in the visually impaired community say they do not want them. These questionably benefit about one million visually impaired Americans. There are 50 million Americans who use walkers, wheelchairs, canes, crutches, foot and ankle braces, and prosthetic limbs who are negatively impacted by these yellow trip hazards.
Why is ACHD spending tax dollars on these devices that have questionable value to a small number of visually impaired persons but create a serious fall risk to vastly more people?
Mark Glines, Meridian
Power and corruption
Lord Acton, a 19th century British historian, once noted that “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” No finer example of that can be found in our own Boise City Hall — $11 million for an out-of-area architect to design an unnecessary $80 million-or-more edifice that calls for the desecration of a historically significant landmark, only to be replaced by what seems to be nothing more than a monument to over-inflated egos. All totally ludicrous.
Then again, one only needs to look in the direction of our White House — no shining example there either — constant disarray, allegations upon allegations, questionable decisions at times, along with a certain amount of nonsensical buffoonery. But, had Hillary been elected, the scenario, most assuredly, would not be any different.
And, let’s not overlook that supposedly august body known as Congress — the epitome of a totally dysfunctional organization.
Hopefully, with the next election results, we’ll see many new faces as successors at City Hall, Congress and the White House — individuals possessing civility, common sense and, at least, a modicum of integrity. Maybe then, we can all truly smell the roses, without the aura of political stench that prevails today.
James Miller, Boise
Donald Trump
Where does Trump get off threatening a temper tantrum because he gets told “no?” This person (not a man by any definition I was raised with) is acting like a child and needs a timeout in the corner.
I have never been in favor of this president, and I’m sure things will get worse for us all before the people of this country finally get their heads on straight and get rid of Trump. He commits crime after crime (extortion is still illegal) plus the co-conspirator problems, and lack of moral integrity. Write your congressional delegates, tell them how disgusted you are with this man.
Cathy Berglund, Emmett
Donald Trump
We just watched “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Does anyone not compare Mr. Potter to Trump, he just doesn’t care about you or anyone against him. Hope you watched this movie, great Christmas movie.
Eddie Edwards, Boise
