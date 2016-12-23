Letters to the editor: Soroptimist thank you, steelhead, Trump wall

Soroptimist thanks
Mountains of thanks. For six decades, Soroptimist International of Boise has coordinated the annual community Holiday Gift Project for needy seniors at care centers and foster children. It is amazing how the community comes together, without fail, to make the season brighter for those in need. We are passing forward many thanks from recipients and our gratitude to the 2018 Community Partners.
1) Idaho Statesman, partner since 1971, published information and the gift list on Thanksgiving Day.
2) ServiceMaster Cleaning and Restoration Services of Meridian’s staff diligently retrieved gifts, provided warehouse space for storage, sorting and bagging of gifts for 13 sites, plus delivered 1,000-plus gifts to Children and Family Services, Region 4, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
3) T-Mobile’s staff sorted, bagged and delivered gifts.
4) Businesses served as gift drop sites: First Interstate Bank, Garden City; Mountain West Bank, Boise; Washington Trust Bank, Boise Downtown; Westmark Credit Union, Silverstone Plaza; Westmark Credit Union, Eagle.
5) The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare provided resources for a two-day phone bank.
6) Most important was that individuals and groups provided gifts and monetary donations, and/or assisted with the project.
Your generosity and kindness are most appreciated. Thank you.
Shirley Biladeau, Boise
Steelhead
In response to Gretchen Biggs’ Guest Opinion, Dec. 19, about misdirected anger toward conservation groups regarding steelhead closure. I would like to make these points in support of our river communities and full-time residents and fishing guides. First, let’s note the Mrs. Biggs is a former licensed river guide. A river guide is not a fishing guide. Mrs. Biggs isn’t telling us anything new about the river system. We all know the dams are a big reason for the decline of fish, but let’s be clear. The six environmental groups who threaten the Idaho Fish and Game with a lawsuit are the reason the season was going to be closed. Its easy for anyone to make this a statement when there livelihood doesn’t depend on this resource for a living. This could have and should have been handled in a much more productive way rather than damaging the people and communities that rely on this resource and polarizing the groups who have the same long-term goal in mind.
David R. Jones, Boise
Trump wall
I hope that Trump gets his wall. I also hope that he is standing on the Mexican side when it is finished.
Lois Perfect, Boise
