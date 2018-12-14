Letters to the editor: Thank you, Earth’s warming

Thank you
Last week we were in Boise and our car battery died when we were shopping. I went into a couple of stores and a gas station to ask if anyone had a set of jumper cables. I stopped a few strangers on the street, who very kindly told me that they did not have cables. I was walking across a street and noticed a young man pushing snow off an awning at White Dog Brewing. I asked him if he had cables and he said yes, his partner was just leaving on errands and could jump our battery. Dan drove me back to our car and got us running in no time. There are so many kind, helpful and wonderful people in our communities willing to extend their help. Thank you Dan and Troy(?) of White Dog Brewing for helping us out. With gratitude.
Taryn and Paul Smith, Hailey
Thank you Dr. Colin Poole and thank you to St. Luke’s post-surgical team. You rock.
On Dec. 3, I had my second full knee replacement surgery at St. Luke’s Meridian. I was curious to see if my first good experience was a fluke, or if the service I received was standard operating procedure for Dr. Poole and St. Luke’s post op departments. Well, I just completed my second surgery and it was no fluke. Barb, Halle, Daniel, Cathy, Hannah, Jason and Alex did an equally amazing job. They took good care of me. They gave me such a great sense of security and encouragement after Dr. Poole performed my second total knee replacement. Just very glad I don’t have a third knee. I highly recommend Dr. Poole and his highly skilled, compassionate post-op team at St. Luke’s Meridian.
Gladys Ashley, Eagle
Earth warming
In regard to Earnest Harper’s letter of Dec. 14, if the Earth’s atmosphere did not retain heat, thereby enhancing our global average temperature, the Earth would be 59 degrees (F) colder than it is. That temperature would be too cold for liquid water and the earth would be lifeless. That discovery was made in 1824 and has never been in dispute. We know the greenhouse effect is real because we exist. In 1859 we learned that the warming effect was due to trace gases, principally water vapor and carbon dioxide. Again, that has never been in dispute.
Over the next 100 years, discussion focused on whether raising the concentration of the principal dry greenhouse gas (carbon dioxide) would raise the temperature. Those discussions have been settled: increasing greenhouse gas concentrations raises the Earth’s temperature by making our atmosphere more optically thick.
Seventeen of the 18 warmest years in the 136-year temperature record occurred since 2001. The globally average temperature of the Earth is now about 1.1 degrees Celsius (1.98 F) warmer than it was in 1800, and 70 to 80 percent of that warming occurred since 1970.
Dennis Keierleber, Garden City
