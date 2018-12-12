Letters to the editor: Marijuana, Trump

Marijuana
Idaho voted to elect Brad Little as our next governor. Continuing a long line of conservative, Republican Idaho governors. I was not born in Idaho but I moved here when I was only 2, so I grew up with the values most Idahoans have. A value system that treasures family, our relationship to the land, and a sense of hard work and accomplishment. But I, like some people, are on the fence when it comes to political conviction. I lean one way on some views and the other way on the rest.
One thing I have trouble understanding is that the conservative-leaning side wants more government control and regulation. Isn’t one of the party objectives for less government control over our day-to-day lives? Now I agree that this a fine line, total “power to the people” would lead to near pandemonium in the streets.
Our new governor has made it clear that he intends to continue the prohibition on marijuana. Even with Idaho being surrounded by states, even conservative states, that have ended the prohibition. Our new government intends to continue to separate families, incriminate minor offenders with an already overcrowded prison, and opt out of millions in tax dollars that our state desperately needs.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Spencer Stephens, Boise
Trump
The party of Lincoln became the Republican Party, now it is the party of Trump. I assume this means the elephant is no longer the logo of this once proud and honorable party. With this said, might I suggest the new logo for the party of Trump be a skunk. America needs the GOP, grand old party, to make a comeback. It was classy and well respected. It passed the smell test. The party of Trump does not. It smells more like an outhouse or a swamp.
Roy Lunsford, Kuna
Comments