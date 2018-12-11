Letters to the editor: IFF and Prop 2, beauty in the world, new library

IFF and Prop 2
Thank goodness we have the Idaho Freedom Foundation to protect our “freedoms.”
What freedoms? Oh, the freedom to keep small rural hospitals under financial stress because patients can’t afford to pay their bills. And the freedom to keep 60,000 uninsured Idahoans trapped in the Medicaid gap. And the freedom to send millions of dollars — that we won’t get back — to fund other states that have decided to close the gap by expanding Medicaid. And finally the freedom to override the will of “We, the people.” In their view we are “wee” the people.
That’s right, this foundation of “freedom” is looking for any legal loophole it can find to overturn Proposition 2, because by overwhelmingly passing it against their wishes, we have shown ourselves to be too stupid to be trusted with the freedom to vote. But fear not. We have them to protect us from that “freedom.”
Mike Ruskovich, Grangeville
Beauty in the world
I had never realized just how little people care about the world around them until I reached my teenage years. As a child, I viewed the world as though it was full of wonder and sweetness, a place of beauty. I would stop in the middle of the sidewalk just to watch squirrels playing or to gaze at the tree tops swaying in the wind. As I grew up, though, I realized that we rarely look up to see the beauty or the people right in front of us. My hope is to see people live fully, to notice the things in the world that make it beautiful, and to not be afraid to pay attention. This is a call to arms. A call to the weapons of awareness. Do we see the beauty in the world? When was the last time we paused to “smell the roses” or to read one of Shakespeare’s works and soak up its allure? When was the last time we opened our hearts to feel wonder and our eyes to see beauty?
Cambridge Ward, Boise
New library
A recent article in the Statesman about moving The Cabin reads as if the proposed new library was a done deal. Only decision now is “Cabin will move, destination unclear.” The city now wants to replace the current library with a new building adding arts, history and event space and engages the river. Parking to be in a parking garage across River Street that will create more traffic in that already congested area. Google tells me the current population in the city is 226,000. City Hall tells me approximately 4,000 people visit the Main Library on a typical day. That figures about 2 percent of the people in Boise. Come on, guys. Get real. Do you want to spend $100 million to accommodate 2 percent of the Boise population? Stick to the current plan and continue to build branch libraries in the urban areas as they are needed. Keep the current library, current parking and leave The Cabin where it is. A simple solution that solves all of your problems and costs nothing.
Betty Weston, Boise
