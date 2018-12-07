Letters to the editor: Boise superintendent, dams, wolves

Boise school superintendent
I was dismayed that the Boise School Board has chosen to promote from within, bypassing a national search for a new superintendent. Both of my children attended Boise schools, my youngest graduating last spring, and have been afforded a fine education. That said, there are many new ideas emerging in education not available in the Boise district. For example, just next door in Meridian, students can get an associate degree while attaining their high school diploma, giving them a leg up in both education and income generation to go on. At Boise High, there was significant emphasis on AP classes, which frequently don’t count in out-of-state schools and dual enrollment, depending on the teacher in some college courses.
We need to search broadly for the next superintendent. Interviewing allows the board to examine new ideas. It also allows the board to hear from the community, teachers and students. You may still come to the conclusion that Coby Dennis is the right person. But a rushed process as voted on recently will weaken the district in the long run and reduce voter support for additional bond requests. Why support proposals when we have been provided no input?
Julia E. Robinson, Boise
Snake dams
Brad Little, who was elected governor, opposed dam breaching. His opponent, Paulette Jordan, was for dam breaching. She is still making the rounds advocating breaching to save Snake River salmon. Little outperformed Jordan three to one in Clearwater County and four to one in Idaho County.
I wonder how many of the members of Idaho Rivers Community Alliance voted for Jordan. I wonder how many of their members support IRU or other conservation organizations that support breaching. I wonder when the road signs in and out of Riggins proclaim “Breach the Dams.” Haven’t seen one yet. I have seen signs denigrating IRU and Friends of the Clearwater.
Dave Hayes, Boise
Wolves
In defense of wolves — apex predators such as wolves are key to a healthy ecosystem. They maintain the balance between prey and the rest of the system. Without predators, everything gets out of balance, leading to long-term problems: cycles of population explosions and crashes, depleted lands, stunted forests and flooding rivers. We must let predators perform the task for which they were designed.
Joan Rossi, Mountain Home
Comments