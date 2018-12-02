Letters to the editor: Hillary Clinton, immigrants, minimum wage, the rich

Hillary Clinton
Regarding Jim Franklin’s letter Nov. 21 reminding us of how stupid we were to elect Donald Trump. How could anyone pass up a serial liar who smashed servers, deletes 30,000 emails after they were subpoenaed, sells 20 percent of our uranium to put $145 million in her cash box?
While secretary of state she was in charge of our embassy in Benghazi. Colonel Andrew Woods asked for more Seals and Rangers because it was such a dangerous place. She got rid of the U.S. security and hired the Feb. 17th Martyr Brigade, a Muslim security team. When the embassy was attacked this team was gone. Hillary sure cared about the 20-plus Americans there. We lost four Americans thanks to her. Blamed the attack on a video even though she knew better. One lie after another. If you have to be smart to vote for her, I’ll stay stupid.
Al Tikker, Meridian
Immigrants
This is what is written on the Statue of Liberty:
“Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
Nowhere does it say don’t send Mexicans, Central Americans, Muslims (unless they are from Saudi Arabia), or people from what Trump calls “s**t hole countries.” What is happening at our borders is a disgrace. Instead of sending the military, we should have sent social workers and immigration officers, to process the claim of the many seeking asylum in the U.S. Instead we are separating families at the border and throwing tear gas. We (unless you are Native American) are all either immigrants ourselves, or the descendants of immigrants. We have a long history of mistreating the “others.” We brought slaves and still mistreat people of color. The Japanese were put in camps during World War II. Jewish refugees seeking asylum were turned around and sent back to the deaths in Germany. Let’s become the country that the Statue of Liberty states we should be. Diversity and fair treatment of all will only make us better.
Michal Voloshen, Boise
Minimum wage
The deplorable state of wages in Idaho.
I am writing regarding Idaho’s minimum wage. I have worked in this state for 15 years at and above the minimum wage; I know first-hand what it’s like to attempt to live in this state on minimum wage. With the cost of living steadily increasing and wages stagnating, it’s no wonder more and more Idahoans are facing major financial issues. Idaho’s minimum wage is currently among the lowest in the country; meanwhile the median home cost is above the national average. Idahoans are steadily relying on more and more government assistance. We are approaching Brad Little’s term as governor of Idaho, and it is time that we put Idaho and Idahoans first. With Little’s position and his responsibility to our state, it is time for a bipartisan effort to make sure all Idahoans can survive in the current economic climate. I implore Governor-elect Little to do what is right and to make sure that Idaho does not fall further behind the rest of the country. It is time to care for all Idahoans — raise the minimum wage.
Taylor Brain, Boise
How to get rich
How to get rich (or, at least as rich as Trump claims to be) — sooner or later Trump is going to be led away to prison in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit. Obtain a video of that event. Begin selling copies of that video. Voila. You’ll soon be rich. (I’d wager that every Democratic voter will want a copy.)
William J. Wilson, Boise
